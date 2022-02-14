ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Where to find free at-home tests as nation's largest city starts distribution of kits

By Mary Kekatos
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HAgEs_0eE6wy6c00

New York City began distributing free, at-home COVID-19 test kits across the five boroughs Monday.

Tests, made by the company Flowflex, will be available at 27 public library branches and 14 cultural landmarks including the American Museum of Natural History, the Brooklyn Children's Museum and the Staten Island Zoo.

Across the city, there are 13 sites where tests can be picked up in Queens, 10 in Brooklyn, seven in Manhattan, six in the Bronx and five in Staten Island. More sites are expected to be added over the next few weeks.

MORE: When you should be using your at-home COVID tests

"Our mission remains to make testing resources accessible for all New Yorkers to safely and confidently manage the pandemic," Dr. Ted Long, Executive Director of the NYC Test & Trace Corps, said in a statement . "Distributing at-home tests at cultural sites and libraries provides familiar, prominent locations for people to pick up the resources they need to know if they have COVID-19 and to return to the beloved destinations that make our city so special."

He continued, "I am grateful for our cultural and library partnerships and excited to see them lead New York City safely forward."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K7k8B_0eE6wy6c00
LightRocket via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Abbott's at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits are seen on display in Orlando, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021.

Test & Trace will be delivering kits to the libraries and cultural sites once a week, and supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

"We will have sent out over 350,000 tests by end of week. [Distribution] to each site varies, but we are confident that we can meet demand," a spokesperson for NYC Health + Hospitals, which oversees Test & Trace, told ABC News in a statement.

Test kits are limited to one per person and, although distribution will be up to the individual site, Test & Trace is recommending one per day, the spokesperson added.

Test & Trace said its website will be updated daily with the hours and locations of sites where the tests are available.

MORE: New York City will offer free, at-home delivery of COVID-19 antiviral pills

The new program comes just two weeks after Mayor Eric Adams said the city will be offering free at-home, same-day delivery of COVID antiviral pills for those with mild to moderate symptoms.

The city is also pushing for more residents to get vaccinated. Over the weekend, Adams announced the return of cash incentives including a $100 gift card for anyone who gets their first dose or is boosted at a city-run or SOMOS Community Care site through the end of February.

The gift cards will be eligible for use through March 31.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Staten Island, NY
Health
City
Bronx, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
Brooklyn, NY
Health
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Staten Island, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
CBS News

CNN executive Allison Gollust resigns after investigation found she violated company policies, CNN says

Allison Gollust, CNN's chief marketing officer, resigned on Tuesday after an investigation found she violated the company's policies, WarnerMedia confirmed. The announcement comes nearly two weeks after CNN president Jeff Zucker resigned over an undisclosed "consensual relationship" with a colleague, later reported to be Gollust. WarnerMedia said in a statement...
BUSINESS
CBS News

January 6 committee subpoenas others tied to false elector scheme

The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on Tuesday issued another half dozen subpoenas to individuals connected to an unsuccessful scheme to have false "alternate electors" cast electoral votes for former President Donald Trump in states won by President Joe Biden. The group, which includes the Trump campaign's Election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
newsnationnow.com

Hutchins lawyer: Baldwin ‘blaming others’ for Rust shooting

(NewsNation Now) — The attorney for the family of the woman who died on the “Rust” movie set said producer Alec Baldwin was “blaming others” for her death, despite admitting holding the gun as it went off. Baldwin “caused a death that was reckless and...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Donald Trump's financial and legal problems just got a lot worse

(CNN) — On Monday, Donald Trump's long-time accountants made a very important announcement: They no longer stood behind a decade of the former President's financial information -- and would no longer be working for him. Why is this such a big deal? Well, the language from Mazars, the accounting...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Health Hospitals#The Staten Island Zoo#Covid#New Yorkers#Getty Images#Test Trace
Reuters

Ottawa police chief resigns as Canadian border protesters retreat

OTTAWA/CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ottawa's police chief resigned on Tuesday after criticism that he did not do enough to stop COVID-19 protests that have paralyzed Canada's capital city and forced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke emergency powers. A trucker-led movement calling on the government to lift vaccine...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

545K+
Followers
135K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy