Boston Bruins Swayman Gives Kudos To ‘Incredible Mentor’ Rask

Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 2-1 shootout loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. GOLD STAR: Igor Shesterkin finished with 31 saves, including 12 alone in the third period and stopped each and every Bruins shooter after Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle first scored against him amongst the opening three shooters. He stopped Taylor Hall on a backhanded breakaway bid in the third period and stuffed David Pastrnak in overtime as well among the most notable stops but was very solid for the Blueshirts after allowing a goal to Charlie Coyle early in the first period after bobbling a puck with his glove hand. Things got interesting in overtime when Shesterkin was pulled from the game by the concussion spotter with 40 seconds to go after flopping in the crease, and then pitched a fit as he was removed from the Madison Square Garden ice. Somehow, he was back between the pipes for the shootout just a couple of minutes later, and well short of the 10-15 minutes that a player is typically required to do concussion testing and sit in the quiet room. That will be something the Rangers will need to answer for, but Shesterkin was brilliant in the winning Rangers effort.

NHL ・ 8 HOURS AGO