ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Boston Bruins Swayman Gives Kudos To ‘Incredible Mentor’ Rask

By Joe Haggerty
bostonhockeynow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wouldn’t be surprising if rookie Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman was simply excited for his own accomplishments after earning his second shutout of the season in a 2-0 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon. It gave Swayman his first win since getting called back up...

bostonhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
bostonhockeynow.com

Game 47: Boston Bruins @ New York Rangers Lines, Betting, Preview

The Boston Bruins (27-16-3, 57 pts) begin a two-game stint in the New York Metro area Tuesday night when they take on the New York Rangers (30-13-4, 64 pts) at Madison Square Garden (7:05 PM ET, NESN, MSG). The Boston Bruins avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Bruins Wrap: NHL, Bruins Trade Rumors, Watson Suspended

Do the NHL trade rumors linking goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to the Boston Bruins really make sense after rookie Jeremy Swayman once again showed he can hang in the NHL Saturday?. Credit to the NHL for suspending Ottawa Senators winger Austin Watson for two games but shouldn’t headshots get more than lovetaps to a heavily protected goalie like the one Brad Marchand gave Tristan Jarry?
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Watson Suspended Two Games For Headshot On Bruins Ahcan

Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson has been suspended two games by the National Department of Player Safety Sunday after being called for a two-minute minor for interference on Boston Bruins rookie defenseman Jack Ahcan in the Bruins’ 2-0 win Saturday. Here’s the official statement from the Department of Player...
NHL
92.9 The Ticket

Swayman makes 30 saves as Bruins blank Senators 2-0

Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves, and the Boston Bruins beat the Ottawa Senators 2-0 on Saturday. It was the 23-year-old Swayman’s second shutout of the season and No. 4 for his career. Trent Frederic and Curtis Lazar scored for Boston (27-16-3), which was coming off an ugly 6-0 loss...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Tuukka Rask
bostonhockeynow.com

Bruins Wrap: Bruins, NHL Trade Rumors, Miller, Fleury, Giroux

With a player like Tyler Toffoli moving on the NHL trade market for what he did, can the Boston Bruins afford to acquire Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller?. Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is getting closer to returning but not quite there. What would it take for the Bruins to acquire...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Talking Points: Boston Bruins Fall To Rangers, Shesterkin in Shootout

Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 2-1 shootout loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. GOLD STAR: Igor Shesterkin finished with 31 saves, including 12 alone in the third period and stopped each and every Bruins shooter after Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle first scored against him amongst the opening three shooters. He stopped Taylor Hall on a backhanded breakaway bid in the third period and stuffed David Pastrnak in overtime as well among the most notable stops but was very solid for the Blueshirts after allowing a goal to Charlie Coyle early in the first period after bobbling a puck with his glove hand. Things got interesting in overtime when Shesterkin was pulled from the game by the concussion spotter with 40 seconds to go after flopping in the crease, and then pitched a fit as he was removed from the Madison Square Garden ice. Somehow, he was back between the pipes for the shootout just a couple of minutes later, and well short of the 10-15 minutes that a player is typically required to do concussion testing and sit in the quiet room. That will be something the Rangers will need to answer for, but Shesterkin was brilliant in the winning Rangers effort.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Bruins Wrap: Bergeron Closer; Habs Trade Toffoli, NHL Trade Rumors

The NHL trade market heated up Monday as the Montreal Canadiens traded winger Tyler Toffoli and appear to be on the verge of trading another veteran player. With the Toffoli trade, the NHL trade chatter picked up, and more and more it appears that former Boston Bruins and current Arizona Coyotes winger Phil Kessel will get moved.
NHL
NESN

Jeremy Swayman Does Everything He Can In Bruins Loss To Rangers

Jeremy Swayman really was sharp Tuesday. The Boston netminder played one of his best games of the season in the Bruins’ loss to the New York Rangers as they fell 2-1 in a shootout. Swayman had control throughout the game making 33 saves but was not able to make...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kudos#The Ottawa Senators#The Boston Bruins#Hall Of Fame
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Rask, Marchand, Bergeron & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, we discuss Tuukka Rask, who decided to put an end to his comeback this past week, announcing his retirement from the NHL. Meanwhile, the team will be without Brad Marchand for some time as he was given a lengthy suspension by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS). In other news, Patrice Bergeron has started practicing after suffering a laceration on the back of his head last Tuesday. Last but not least, Jack Studnicka is back with the Bruins after being recalled on Thursday.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Can Survive in Net by Relying on Ullmark/Swayman Duo

We are now one week out from Tuukka Rask’s official retirement. After trying to return from offseason labrum surgery on his hip, Rask re-aggravated the injury and was forced to hang up his skates. There are posts going around, including on this website, that captures Rask’s dominance with the Boston Bruins. He deserves time to bask in the glory, but that is not the reason for this article. I’m taking a different approach here. Moving forward, without him anchoring the team, what can the Bruins expect from their goalie tandem?
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Bergeron Looking At Possible Return Vs. Islanders

The Boston Bruins got some good news ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the New York Rangers as captain Patrice Bergeron will rejoin the team in New York ahead of Thursday night’s game against the New York Islanders. Bergeron will practice with the team in New York on...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Haggs: Boston Bruins Now Know Trade Market Cost For J.T. Miller

If the Boston Bruins were wondering what it’s going to cost to land Vancouver Canucks forward JT Miller, they discovered the trade market value ahead of next month’s deadline with the Tyler Toffoli trade to the Calgary Flames. The struggling Montreal Canadiens sent their solid 29-year-old winger to...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy