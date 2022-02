Toffoli scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Toffoli was held quiet for the first two periods, but he made an impact in the third. Johnny Gaudreau lifted a pass over the neutral zone, and Toffoli got behind the defense before outlasting Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins for a backhand tally on one leg. Five of Toffoli's 10 goals this season have come in the last 12 games. The winger has 27 points, 104 shots on net, 47 hits and a minus-7 rating in 38 appearances overall, though he should emerge as a productive part of the Flames' middle six.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO