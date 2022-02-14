ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia football TE, leading receiver Brock Bowers to miss spring after offseason surgery

By Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
 2 days ago

One of Georgia ’s top returning players is expected to miss spring practices after undergoing labrum surgery.

Tight end Brock Bowers , named freshman of the year for 2021, played through the injured shoulder during his breakout first college season.

The surgery was first reported by UGASports.com. Georgia did not respond for comment.

Bowers had some limited contact in Orange Bowl practices during the Bulldogs' run to the national championship.

“It bothers him from time to time at practice,” coach Kirby Smart said in early January. “It happens to a lot of our players, to be honest with you. I had it when I played. It's something you have to just deal with and in the offseason we'll get a look at it, see if it needs to be repaired surgically or whether or not it's something that he can rehab and continue to strengthen the muscles around it.”

Bowers led Georgia with 56 catches for 882 yards and set a Bulldog single season record with 13 touchdown catches.

The Football Writers Association and Maxwell Football Club each tabbed Bowers as national freshman of the year.

Junior Nakobe Dean also underwent labrum surgery last winter and ended up winning the Butkus Award for nation’s top linebacker, making 72 tackles and recording six sacks.

Georgia opens up spring practices on Tuesday March 15.

