Business

Bitcoin Crash Or Moon?

By Clem Chambers
Forbes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough I have been bearish for a long time and remain so, I am impressed by bitcoin and ethereum’s resilience in their bear markets. The idea—although I’m not a believer in it—that bitcoin is an inflation hedge is giving it some strength and the tensions in Ukraine are just the sort...

www.forbes.com

FXStreet.com

Bitcoin traders preparing for tumultuous March, glassnode says

Bitcoin traders are pricing in uncertainty via the derivatives market, however on-chain supply of the crypto remains stable indicating that the market is ready to “ride out the storm ahead.” according to a report by on-chain data provider Glassnode on Monday,. There are no signs of a mass...
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $23M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $23,757,746 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1qdnxe65fm0g24mrstqcnpfhvcgsx8avwnxf4tzu. Why it matters: Bitcoin “Whales” (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold...
Vice

‘Crypto Ruined My Life’: The Mental Health Crisis Hitting Bitcoin Investors

If you have a friend who’s “into crypto”, then now is the time to check in on them. In late January, prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum, two of the most popular cryptocurrencies, plunged to levels that many experts never predicted, and memecoins like Dogecoin were dragged down with them. Countless people have watched thousands of pounds disappear before their eyes.
The Independent

Bitcoin market prepares for ‘storm’ approaching

Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market could be set for a tumultuous few weeks of price movements amid “approaching storm clouds”, according to leading crypto analysts.The latest report from on-chain data provider Glassnode warned of “numerous macro headwinds” that could heavily impact the price of bitcoin next month, from the tightening of Fed policy to potential war in Ukraine.The cryptocurrency has already experienced extreme volatility over the last few months, peaking at an all-time high above $68,000 in November before crashing below $34,000 in January.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketInvestors and traders appear to already be pricing in...
Benzinga

$46M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $46,109,430 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NmYMmYFcPL1kCjW6ExEEbHt6V9tdSBEQb. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is...
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Flat After Fed Minutes Released — Why The Apex Coin Looks Very Healthy To This Analyst

Major cryptocurrencies traded flat Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 1.1% to $2.1 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinGecko) Why It Matters: Cryptocurrencies showed resilience after minutes from the January Federal Open Market Committee indicated that the U.S. Federal Reserve was readying to combat the steepest rise in prices since 1980.
Benzinga

Mining Revenue And Bitcoin Trends

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. The recent de-risking of portfolios may not be the best explanation of bitcoin’s recent selloff. Rising miner revenue per transaction may have signaled past bitcoin selloffs. Movement sideways in...
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Higher, Dogecoin Flounders — Why The Market Is Far From Anticipating A 'Wild Bullish Impulse'

Bitcoin and Ethereum traded higher on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.1% to $2 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinGecko) Why It Matters: The dollar index rose to a two-week high on Monday as concerns regarding a Russian invasion of Ukraine intensified. The index at one point touched 96.4410, which is the highest since Feb. 1, according to a Reuters report.
Markets Insider

FTX.US boss predicts ethereum and altcoins will eat away at bitcoin's market dominance, thanks to their proof-of-stake system

Bitcoin's dominance of the crypto market will fade as proof-of-stake tokens gain ground, FTX.US boss Brett Harrison said. Those tokens have become popular as alternatives to bitcoin's proof-of-work system, seen as environmentally harmful. Harrison, president of FTX.US, noted investment is pouring into crypto even after the recent sell-off.
dailyhodl.com

Geopolitical Risks Are Showcasing Use Cases of Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto, According to deVere Group CEO

Financial advisory firm deVere Group CEO Nigel Green predicts growing geopolitical tensions will help increase the mass adoption of Bitcoin (BTC). Green says that the geopolitical tensions occasioned by Russia sending troops to its border with Ukraine have provided an opportunity to demonstrate the “real-life use cases for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in extremely volatile times.”
CNBC

Bitcoin and ether rise as Ukraine-Russia tensions appear to ease

Cryptocurrencies rose Tuesday with U.S. equities as tensions between Ukraine and Russia appeared to be easing. Bitcoin climbed 4.6% to $44,177.34, while ether rose 7.6% to $3,114.09, according to data from Coin Metrics. Almost the entire crypto market was higher Tuesday. The moves are likely a "natural market surge" after...
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Issues Warning to Ethereum and Solana Traders, Unveils Bearish Targets for Top Crypto Assets

A closely followed crypto analyst is warning traders that smart contract platforms Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) are poised to resume their downtrends. Pseudonymous trader Pentoshi tells his 514,500 Twitter followers that the inability of bulls to push Ethereum above resistance of $3,100 puts ETH at risk of revisiting its macro range lows below $2,000.
