Will Part 2 of The Case Study of Vanitas get an English dub - and when?. Since the new episodes started coming out, The Case Study of Vanitas has dominated the winter 2022 anime scene, with a brand new arc that's both action-packed and emotional, featuring stunning visuals, high stakes, and in-depth characterization. The first 12 episodes of the first season are already available to watch in English. So, will Part 2 of The Case Study of Vanitas also get an English dub - and when?

COMICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO