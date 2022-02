Despite losing Anthony Davis to an ankle injury right before halftime, the Los Angeles Lakers came back in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz, 106-101. Los Angeles had jumped to an 11-0 lead right out of the gate, but Utah’s No. 1 scoring offense wasn’t going to stay stagnant for long. Both teams went back and forth, but the momentum significantly swayed towards the Jazz after Davis’ injury.

