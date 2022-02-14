ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim Found With Gunshot Wound In Vacant Baltimore Home

By Valerie Musson
 2 days ago
3800 block of Potee Street in Baltimore Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A victim was found with a gunshot wound in a vacant Baltimore home Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to the shooting report found a man with a gunshot wound to the head at a vacant home on the 3800 block of Potee Street just after 7:30 a.m., Baltimore Police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

