Snow Day! While the rest of the East Coast was digging itself out of a mid-winter blizzard, Kulture Kiari had the best day possible playing in the snow. Snowstorms are much more fun when you don’t have a car to clean off – just as Kulture Kiari Cephus. The three-year-old daughter of Cardi B and Offset couldn’t contain her smile after the Nor’easter hit the United States’ East Coast over the past weekend. Once all the snow had fallen, and it was okay for her to go outside, Kulture threw on her pink fleece pants, pink snow boots, silvery puffer jacket, knit cap and scarf, and oversized white earmuffs. Then, she went wild, making snow angels. Her dad had to capture the moment for all to see. “Kulture snow angel,” Offset, 30, proudly captioned the Jan. 30 IG post.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 16 DAYS AGO