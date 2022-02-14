ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Hurley's curve-hugging premiere look, plus more of the best red-and-pink red carpet moments

By Wonderwall.com Editors
wonderwall.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed is a naturally glamorous choice for the red carpet, but pairing it with pink is a clash that just somehow seems to work (most...

www.wonderwall.com

HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum Stuns In Plunging Jacket On The Red Carpet For ‘Moonfall’ Premiere

Heidi Klum consistently wows on red carpets, and looked galactically gorgeous at the premiere of Halle Berry’s new movie, ‘Moonfall’. Once a supermodel, always a supermodel! Heidi Klum, 48, knows a thing or two about fashion and what looks good on her … and she definitely always knows how to make an entrance. The German fashionista stole the show at the Moonfall premiere in Los Angeles on January 31, wearing a plunging black jacket and vinyl pantsuit resembled something Catwoman would rock, which seems appropriated, since Moonfall stars a former feline fatale star, Halle Berry. Heidi was in high spirits as usual, sporting a beaming smile while making sure the photographers got their shot. Heidi wore her long blonde locks in a Brigitte Bardot-meets-Farrah Fawcett type of style, complete with her signature curtain bangs. Long red nails and cat eyes completed her smoldering look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna’s Latest Maternity Look Shut Down the Red Carpet

Ever since Rihanna announced her first pregnancy with A$AP Rocky last Monday in an epic look that featured a hot pink knee-length Chanel puffer jacket and belly chains, she’s made it clear that her vision of maternity style is here to shake things up. She’s worn everything from a black lace-up Jean Paul Gaultier top and low rise pants to accentuate her baby bump, to a showstopping vintage denim and leopard print patchworked coat paired with jeans and a Fendi crop top—all while dripping in plenty of dazzling Jacquie Aiche gold body chains, naturally.
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Rocks Gucci Romper & Matching $1,600 Boots — Photos

Miley Cyrus reinvents rock ‘n roll luxury in a super chic photoshoot for Gucci at L.A.’s Sunset Sound recording studio. Glam in Gucci! Miley Cyrus, 29, looks rocker chic in new photos released via Instagram on January 24. The “Wrecking Ball” singer was snapped in a short Gucci romper and knee-high boots worth $1,600—printed with the luxury brand’s signature logo. Miley, who has adopted Billy Idol’s signature sneer in favor of her tongue sticking out, edged up her utilitarian look with runs in her black nylons, her bleach blonde locks dyed partially black underneath. The artist donned black sunglasses to complete the look, posing with a guitar and Fender speaker at Sunset Sound recording studio in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Nina Dobrev Stuns In Plunging Pantsuit At Mammoth Film Festival — Photos

Nina Dobrev looked stunning when she wore a plunging, fitted black suit to the Mammoth Film Festival in California on Feb. 3. Nina Dobrev, 33, absolutely slayed the Mammoth Film Festival in California on Feb. 3, when she rocked a plunging black suit. The actress was promoting her new film, The One when she wore a V-neck blazer with nothing underneath, paired with matching flare-leg pants.
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Is Winter-Chic in Green Turtleneck Dress and Hiking Boots With Her Daughter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Hudson shows how to play with neutrals during the winter. The “Fool’s Gold” star was spotted while out and about in New York City yesterday carrying her daughter Rani Fujikawa. When it comes to the outfit, Hudson opted for a black ankle-length overcoat that added some drama to her look while also helping tie the moment together. Underneath, she slipped on an army green turtleneck dress that featured a rough, jagged hem at the bottom. She accessorized with sleek,...
Footwear News

Blake Lively Suits Up in Plunging Purple Blazer & Platform Heels For ‘The Music Man’ Opening Night on Broadway

Blake Lively attended “The Music Man” opening night on Thursday in NY with a slew of famous faces. The Broadway show stars Hugh Jackman playing Harold Hill and Sutton Foster as the town’s librarian Marian. The revival has critics and audiences buzzing about everything from costuming to performances. Lively was among the celebrity fans and arrived at the event in a feminine take on a suit by Sergio Hudson. The starlet was dressed in dark purple from head to toe, sporting high-waisted trousers and a silky purple top with a plunging neckline. The textural element the top brings is a refreshing touch,...
shefinds

Charli D'Amelio Stuns In See-Through Corset Dress In Latest Instagram Post—Fans Are Loving This Look!

Charli D’Amelio is no stranger to sheer garments. After blowing us away with a super-racy head-to-toe sheer ensemble on December 4th, the 17-year-old TikTok star was back with yet another see-through outfit. And just like the one she shared with her 47 million Instagram followers at the end of last year, her latest sheer outfit that she posted on Instagram on Sunday, January 30th has also received a lot of attention too! And at the time of writing, that attention translates into over 1.7 million likes and over 7,000 comments. Wow!
Footwear News

Courteney Cox Sharpens Up in Houndstooth Trench Coat and Sleek Leather Boots in London

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Courteney Cox stepped out in her signature sharp style while appearing on “The John Bishop Show” in London this week. The “Friends” star wore a red flounced midi dress beneath a houndstooth trench coat. The tonal pieces were sharply layered together, complete with a thin gold necklace. Cox’s ensemble was finished with a black crescent-shaped leather crossbody bag. Cox’s shoes of choice were a pair of sharp leather boots. The “Scream” star’s footwear featured a knee-high silhouette with black leather uppers....
PopSugar

Sydney Sweeney Chose This Chic Dress For Her First Late-Night Appearance

For Sydney Sweeney's first-ever late-night talk show appearance, she did what she does best: exuded elegance in a classy designer dress. On Wednesday, the "Euphoria" actress stopped by "The Late Late Show With James Corden" to talk all things East Highland High School, her love for vintage cars, and so much more. While Sweeney was chatting about restoring a 1969 Ford Bronco and how costar Alexa Demie accidentally broke her toe, our eyes were admittedly glued to her black-and-white bra-top dress from Christian Siriano's pre-fall 2022 collection.
Hypebae

2022 Brit Awards Red Carpet: Here Are the Best Dressed Celebrities

The 2022 BRIT Awards are here and after announcing gender-neutral nominations, tonight’s awards ceremony is a historic one, so naturally, we’re looking forward to truly statement-making red carpet looks. With Adele’s long-awaited return after the release of her fourth studio album, 30, and Gen-Z popstar Olivia Rodrigo’s chokehold on our AirPods, this year’s music awards are certainly one to watch, but we’re here for the fashion.
Footwear News

Already Tall Machine Gun Kelly Soars in Height-Boosting Boots & Sparkles in Red Sequins at ‘Jackass Forever’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Machine Gun Kelly dazzled on the red carpet at the premiere of “Jackass Forever” in Hollywood at the TCL Chinese Theatre. The “Mainstream Sellout” musician arrived in a dark red coat, which was covered in sequins. The sparkly number was complete with a sharp pointed collar and two front pockets. The star paired the top with matching slim-fitting trousers, creating a glittering monochrome look. His ensemble was complete with layered silver necklaces and a leather choker, complete with several silver...
thezoereport.com

Blake Lively’s Plunging Neckline Top Is The Epitome Of New York City Style

Blake Lively always surprises her fans with a fashion 180, especially when it comes to red carpet events. Her off-duty outfits are usually laid-back (consisting of combats boots, sweaters, and casual jeans), but for special events she pulls out all the stops. For the opening night of The Music Man, Lively’s outfit was a spectacular sight. She dominated the carpet in silky eggplant-colored separates and instantly reminded everyone why her camera-ready ensembles are so glamorous.
Vogue Magazine

Dua Lipa Tries Out a Polarizing ’90s Shoe

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pretty much every major ’90s fashion trend has come back in recent years—notably fanny packs, scrunchies, white T-shirts worn underneath slip dresses. Fashion loves to revive a forgotten fad (right now, it’s all about 2000s pieces), but it appears Dua Lipa is bringing back another ’90s staple into 2022. Spotted in Miami this weekend, she revived the most polarizing summer shoe from the decade: Platform flip-flops.
Hello Magazine

Helen Flanagan blows fans away in sassy Primark outfit

How incredible did Helen Flanagan look at the weekend? The stunning mother-of-three took to Instagram wearing a pink and black check top and skirt combo, which looked seriously expensive. But it wasn't - it actually came from Primark!. Yes, you read that right. Helen also added a pair of super...
Footwear News

Olivia Rodrigo Gives a Crochet Sweater a Grunge Twist With Fishnet Tights and Extra-Chunky Platform Boots in London

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Olivia Rodrigo gives her take on the “London look.” The “good 4 u” singer shared a photoset on Instagram Friday that showed the pop star in London, with her friend Iris Scot. When it comes to her outfit, the “drivers license” singer wore a crocheted sweater that featured an alternating black and white stripe design that had an abstract gray shape in the middle of the garment. On the lower half, Rodrigo opted for a black skirt that encompassed a...
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Blows Bubbles in Leggings, Tank Top and Chunky Platform Boots With Her Unamused Cat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Beckinsale was stylishly—and comfortably—dressed for a day of at-home play with her cat, Clive and producer pal Jarrett Sackman. The “Guilty Party” star danced around her kitchen with Sackman in a new Instagram video, as both used plastic toy guns to fill the air with bubbles. For the occasion, Beckinsale wore a dark red tank top layered over two other black and white sleeveless tops, as well as black leggings. She completed her look with a black headband. Unamused, Clive...
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Gets Into a Cat Fight Wearing an Unusual Poodle Mask With Bralette, Plaid Pants and Edgy Platform Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Beckinsale dressed comfortably–and quirkily—to antagonize her cat, Clive while playing at home. The “Guilty Party” star posed on her couch in a poodle mask, barking at Clive as if she was a dog before the feline lunged his claws, in a new Instagram video. Beckinsale paired her unusual headpiece with a sleek black bandeau top, creating a sultry take on comfortable casual dressing. The star’s minimalist outfit was paired with black, yellow and red plaid leggings for a burst...
