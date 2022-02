If shamelessness is Republicans’ superpower, then self-recrimination is Democrats’ kryptonite. After Democrats and the Biden administration helped stimulate the creation of about 7 million jobs, managed to vaccinate nearly two-thirds of Americans (despite anti-vaccine obstructionists) and claimed victory on a once-in-a-generation infrastructure bill, they have worked themselves into hopelessness over the midterms. It seems not even the confirmation of a slew of diverse federal court judges and the prospect of the first Black woman on the Supreme Court can lift them out of their funk.

