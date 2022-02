A charity that helps jobless young people by “calling out the adult” in them and making them realise “they have choices despite terrible things that have happened in their lives” is the fifth and final beneficiary of our £1m Skill Up Step Up initiative in partnership with Barclays LifeSkills.Resurgo operates out of 12 centres, eight in London, and since being founded in 2004, has enrolled 7,500 jobless 16-24 year-olds onto its programme, 94 per cent of whom face at least one serious barrier to employment. They include youths with burdensome caring responsibilities, whose families have been involved with crime, who...

CHARITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO