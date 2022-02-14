Former city council member faces strangulation, assault charges

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK)—A former Montgomery City Council member is facing multiple charges stemming from a domestic dispute in Kanawha County.

A criminal complaint says that police were dispatched to the 100 block of Riggs Street in response to a domestic battery call. The complaint says a female victim told police that she fled from the 1000 block of 1st Avenue after she was attacked by a man she identified as 65-year-old Leslie G. Thomas.

Police say that the victim told them Mr. Thomas attacked her after she bought a bottle of Fireball without telling him. She also said that Mr. Thomas had attacked her numerous times in the past. She said that Mr. Thomas kicked her and hit her phone out of her hands when she tried to call 911.

She said that Mr. Thomas then began to strangle her, and police say she had wounds on her neck consistent with being strangled. The victim told police that Mr. Thomas tried to run her over with his truck when she tried to run away.

Mr. Thomas was charged with strangulation, domestic battery, assault with a deadly weapon and interfering with emergency communications.

According to Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram, Mr. Thomas is no longer on Montgomery City Council.

