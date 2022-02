Click here to read the full article. The mornings after the Super Bowl tend to have certain things in common: indigestion, dishes stacked in the sink, empties in the recycling, maybe a mild hangover — and the iTunes chart filled with songs that were performed during the Halftime Show. The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show — a.k.a. Dr. Dre’s love letter to L.A., where he was joined by Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent — offered a more diverse array of charting songs than most past shows, which usually feature one or two headliners. In typical X-large...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO