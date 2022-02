A Schaumburg resident is among four men who were indicted Monday in a federal gun trafficking case. According to a news release issued Wednesday by the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago, Schaumburg resident Rogelio Mancera, 26, St. Louis resident Jerome Boykin, 31, Chicago resident Rodolfo Ortega, 26, and Robert Narup, 71, of Washington, Missouri, are set to be arraigned Feb. 23 in Chicago. Each has been charged with dealing firearms without a license, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.

SCHAUMBURG, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO