Florida basketball suffered a 21-point loss to No. 5 Kentucky on Saturday, but the Gators have a chance to get back in the win column Tuesday night against Texas A&M. This will be the second consecutive road game for Mike White‘s crew, but things shouldn’t be nearly as difficult as they were against the Wildcats. The Aggies are on an eight-game losing streak going into the matchup, including losses to South Carolina and Missouri, and there won’t be a player the caliber of Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe on the court.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO