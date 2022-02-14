ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ND Health Department distributing free at-home COVID-19 tests statewide

By Nick Jachim
KX News
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) today announced it will make more than 1.5 million at-home COVID-19 test kits available statewide.

The at-home test kits, which were ordered by NDDoH with funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, have begun to arrive in the state. The program is intended to supplement the ongoing federal program to distribute free tests.

The test kits are being distributed statewide and will be available for pickup, at no cost, starting Tuesday, Feb. 15. It is recommended that citizens pick up tests as needed, with a start of two tests per household member.

Numerous health districts and county public health offices have already sent news releases indicating their plans to distribute the free test kits in their areas.

Here’s where you can get the free ND at-home COVID test kits

Individuals who would like to pick up these free test kits can find a location near them via the NDDoH website at: http://health.nd.gov/covidtesting — located in the “test locations” table. This table will be updated twice a week as more locations receive shipments of the at-home tests.

Two types of tests have arrived as part of these initial orders. These include Celltrion which is authorized for individuals age 14 and older and iHealth, which is authorized for people age 2 and older.

There are no at-home tests authorized for children under age 2; children that age should be tested at a community testing location or clinic.

Individuals do not need to report their at-home test results to NDDoH, as the department cannot validate results from home testing kits. Those who need a validated result or a letter for official purposes should seek testing from a health care provider or from a local public health testing site.

