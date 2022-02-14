ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘State of the Union’ – Brendan Gleeson and Patricia Clarkson Talk Season 2

By Rebecca Murray
showbizjunkies.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second season of SundanceTV’s Emmy Award-winning short-form anthology series State of the Union premieres on Valentine’s Day 2022. Season one focused on the troubled marriage of Tom and Louise, played by Chris O’Dowd and Rosamund Pike. Season two stars Brendan Gleeson and Patricia Clarkson as Scott and Ellen, another married...

www.showbizjunkies.com

doniphanherald.com

‘State of the Union’ Examines a Disintegrating Marriage in Season 2

Can this marriage be saved? Should it? Heady questions to tackle on Valentine’s Day, launch date for the wittily bittersweet second season of writer Nick Hornby’s Emmy-winning romantic-dramedy anthology, State of the Union. Airing over 10 nights, each episode, directed by Stephen Frears, is comprised of a brisk...
TV SERIES
The New Yorker

Patricia Clarkson Holds Court

On a recent Monday afternoon, in a corner banquette in the Greenwich Village bistro Bar Six, Patricia Clarkson greeted a waiter with “Hi, darling!” and happily accepted his suggestion of a drink. “I’ve been up for forty-seven hours,” she said, looking slyly pleased. “I’ll have my usual—a Jack-and-ginger, no ice, lemon.” Clarkson, sixty-two, sat beneath a wall mirror painted with prix-fixe dinner offerings, wearing an elegant midnight-blue blouse (“This is faux silk”) and an antique-style watch (“It was given to me when I won my first Emmy for ‘Six Feet Under’ ”), amused and languorously glamorous. “I’ve been up since five-fifteen—hence my ‘Today’-show hair,” she said. She leaned back, happy to relax. This month, the second season of “State of the Union,” a SundanceTV series in which she co-stars (written by Nick Hornby and directed by Stephen Frears), débuts; she recently finished filming “She Said,” playing the Times editor Rebecca Corbett during the Harvey Weinstein reporting; she was heading to Atlanta to shoot “Lilly,” in which she portrays the fair-pay hero Lilly Ledbetter. (“She danced with Barack Obama at his Inauguration!”) Before that, she’d spend the weekend in New Orleans, her home town, “to hang with my parents and see all my sisters,” including at a ladies’ brunch at Commander’s Palace, “the best restaurant in town.” (“The great Ella Brennan—I narrated a documentary about her.”)
CELEBRITIES
PennLive.com

Nick Hornby’s ‘State of the Union’ starts Season 2: How to watch and stream for free

“State of the Union” Season 2 premieres on SundanceTV on Monday, Jan. 14, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. You can stream the series on fuboTV, which offers a free trial. This season follows a married couple who meet at a coffee shop every week before their marriage counseling sessions. The first season of the series premiered in 2019 with Chris O’Dowd and Rosamund Pike, who played a young couple in a similar crisis.
TV SERIES
WJLA

Emmy winners Patricia Clarkson & Brendan Gleeson talk season 2 of "State of the Union"

7NewsDC — Talk about a dynamic duo -- Emmy award winners Patricia Clarkson and Brendan Gleeson have teamed up for the second season of the Emmy winning series, "State of the Union." The 10-episode short-form series captures the conversation between a long-married couple before they enter couples counseling. You can catch the season premiere on Valentine's Day or binge the whole series on Sundance Now or AMC+.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks & Lio Tipton To Star In Jan Broberg True-Crime Limited Series From Nick Antosca At Peacock

Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to A Friend of the Family, a true-crime limited drama about the Jan Broberg kidnapping case, from Nick Antosca (The Act, Channel Zero) and UCP, with Oscar winner Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks and Lio Tipton attached to star. Eliza Hittman (Never Rarely Sometimes Always) is set to direct and executive produce multiple episodes, including the pilot. UCP won the rights to the stranger-than-fiction story in a competitive situation, and the project has been in development at UCP since 2020. Antosca will write and serve as showrunner and executive produce via his Eat the Cat...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Supporting Actress Predictions

At the fall film festivals, the long list of possible Supporting Actress contenders was whittled down a tad. Several Oscar perennials are looking for yet another nod. Among the actresses vying for their second Oscar, including Dame Judi Dench (“Shakespeare in Love”), who looks after her husband Ciaran Hinds in Kenneth Branagh’s 1969 remembrance “Belfast” (Focus), Marlee Matlin, who became the youngest Best Actress winner in 1987 for Randa Haines’ “Children of a Lesser God,” and now plays the deaf mother of a hearing child in Sundance prize-winner “CODA” (Apple TV+), only Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator,” “Blue Jasmine”) landed a SAG...
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Severance’ – Adam Scott, Ben Stiller and Britt Lower Discuss Apple TV+’s New Drama

Apple TV+ will launch season one of the riveting dramatic thriller Severance on February 18, 2022. Created by Dan Erickson, Severance is set in a world in which a new procedure’s been developed that allows employees of a fictional corporation (Lumon Industries) the ability to literally separate their work lives from their personal lives. The personal life has no idea what the work life does during their time in control of the body and vice-versa.
TV SERIES
Variety

Not Even Performing Shakespeare Can Bring Denzel Washington to BAFTA as the Actor Is Snubbed (Again)

After 49 films, eight Oscar nominations, with two wins for “Glory” (1989) and “Training Day” (2001), Denzel Washington seems to still not be good enough for the Brits, getting snubbed in leading actor by the BAFTA Awards for his work in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” Despite over 270 accolades across his 45-year career in film, Washington has never received a BAFTA nomination, one of the more obvious omissions in BAFTA’s 75-year history. While many of his slights are either head-scratching or poorly-timed with late U.K. releases, some of his snubs have been blatant oversights by the British voting body. Washington is the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Oscars Snubs & Surprises: Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ruth Negga & ‘Sing 2’ Rebuffed By Academy Voters

It felt almost like old times this morning even as Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross led the virtual announcement of the nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards. For King Richard’s Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, Being the Ricardos’ Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman and respective The Power of the Dog and Drive My Car directors Jane Campion and Ryusuke Hamaguchi, it was another step forward in a near true Hollywood story as contenders for the big prizes on March 27 on ABC as the Oscars return to the Dolby Theatre. However, for the locked-out likes of Passing’s Ruth Negga...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars: Can Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Be the Fourth Married Couple Nominated in the Same Year?

Penélope Cruz is luxuriously refined in “Parallel Mothers,” a performance that has picked up critical acclaim and notable accolades since debuting at Venice. The voting bloc of the international community is a key demographic that pushed last year’s “The Father” from Florian Zeller, another Sony Pictures Classics feature, to perform exceptionally well with the Academy despite significant misses from key guild groups leading to nominations. Zeller’s film went on to win two major Oscars for adapted screenplay (Zeller and Christopher Hampton) and best actor (Anthony Hopkins). The awards prospects for Pedro Almodóvar’s Spanish drama have been hindered by the switch in-person...
MOVIES
Popculture

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Put the Final Nail in the Kim Cattrall Feud Coffin

The longstanding feud between former Sex and the City costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattral has continued to make headlines amid the show's recent HBO Max revival. Now, though, Parker has seemingly put the final nail in the coffin, regarding the prospect of Cattrall ever showing up in And Just Like That. While speaking to Variety, Parker was asked if she would be OK with her ex-castmate joining the cast of the news show, to which she replied, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared."
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Kidman Calls ‘Being the Ricardos’ Oscar Nomination “More Intense, More Appreciated” Than Previous Nods

Nicole Kidman calls her Oscar nomination for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos “more intense” and “more appreciated” than her previous nods due to what her part entailed. “It feels more intense, more appreciated,” Kidman says. “I think because of what it entailed and playing both roles and trying to play Lucy Ricardo and Lucille Ball, and just the magnitude of it. It felt like a massive undertaking, but it’s also just joy as well. I think everyone goes, ‘Oh, well, you just sort of pick and choose.’ No, it’s very much about a director choosing you to play...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

First-Time Oscar Nominees Kirsten Dunst & Kodi Smit-McPhee On ‘The Power Of The Dog’s “Very Rare” Resonance, Alex Garland’s ‘Civil War,’ Baz Luhrmann’s Upcoming Elvis Pic & More

The Power of the Dog’s Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee earned their first Oscar nominations on Tuesday for their turns in the Jane Campion film, speaking with Deadline about its stellar reception and upcoming projects including the action epic Civil War, which the former is starring in for Alex Garland, and the Untitled Elvis Presley Project from Baz Luhrmann in which the latter shot a role. While Dunst wouldn’t disclose specifics as to the story of Civil War, she shared that the film will enter production in Atlanta in March. And while Smit-McPhee admits he only has “a small part” in...
MOVIES

