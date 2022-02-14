ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Song Of The Week

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSong of the Week: Sneezin’ (Ariana Grande Parody) It seems like ever since...

www.energy941.com

klfdradio.com

LOVE SONG OF THE DAY CONTEST

Listen to KLFD’s LOVE SONG OF THE DAY contest starting Monday, February 7th for your chance to win a daily prize and a grand prize on Friday, February 11th just in time for Valentine’s weekend. A special “Love Song of the Day” will be played throughout the day...
MUSIC
wincountry.com

Maren Morris teases new song, “Background Music”

Maren Morris is revving up fans’ appetite for new music by teasing another track. On Monday, the superstar took to Tik Tok to share a snippet of her next song release. Titled “Background Music,” the chorus features a slow guitar melody layered with Maren’s dreamy vocals. “You and I/Can dance our way through it/And I love you ’til all that we are/Is background music,” she sings, drawing out each note.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Prince Songs

Few have changed music the way Prince did. Not only did he thrill and challenge popular culture with his androgynous, seductive persona, but he transformed music genres. The singer/songwriter released his first album, For You (1978), when he was only 19 years old and quickly became recognized for his high-pitched shrieks and distinct falsetto. After his debut album, Prince went on to release 38 more albums during his lifetime. Each album brilliantly reinvented pop music in its relationship with R&B, funk, soul, and rock music. Prince was also a multi-instrumentalist and often played the majority of the instruments on his records.
MUSIC
Ariana Grande
NBC Connecticut

14 Love Songs to Listen to on Valentine's Day

The days when someone would gift a homemade cassette tape or CD to their valentine are long in the past. But if you want to bring this sweet trend to 2022, then a playlist will do the trick, and we have the perfect songs for you to add to it.
ENTERTAINMENT
Kicker 102.5

It’s a Love Story: The 50 Greatest Country Love Songs

Love is in the air, but you need a great country song to keep it there. This playlist of the greatest country love songs features some of the most romantic, endearing, satisfying and — ahem — passionate songs from hitmakers of every generation. Country love songs from the...
MUSIC
wymt.com

Dolly Parton to release song off of new album ‘Run Rose Run’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re looking to get your Dolly fix then you’re in the right place. The queen of East Tennessee is set to release a new song off her upcoming album “Run, Rose, Run” Friday. “Blue Bonnet Breeze” will come out Friday ahead...
MUSIC
#A Little Bit#Sweet Home Alabama#Resolutions
antiMUSIC

Dolly Parton Shares New Song 'Blue Bonnet Breeze'

Dolly Parton has shared a lyric video for her latest single, "Blue Bonnet Breeze." The song comes from the music legend's forthcoming album, "Run, Rose, Run." The new album is set to be release on March 4th in various formats including all digital streaming platforms and for digital download, as well as in CD, standard vinyl and some special vinyl color variants.
MUSIC
stljewishlight.org

Jewish Song of the Week: ‘The Mishkan Song’ by Eliana Light

“The Mishkan Song” by Eliana Light (JKids Radio) “Now is the time of year when we read in the Torah about how the Israelites all contributed to building the Mishkan (Tabernacle), a sanctuary where they could feel close to God. Eliana Light’s “The Mishkan Song” uses the Mishkan as an example of how everyone can and should do their part, big or small. What a fantastic message for our little ones!” — Rick Recht.
RELIGION
New Jersey Stage

Makin Waves Song of the Week: "Samantha" by Lowlight

Lowlight’s latest single, “Samantha,” is the first to feature new lead singer John Gleason of Roadside Graves. The Mint 400 Records release is the Makin Waves Song of the Week. PHOTO COURTESY OF MINT 400 RECORDS. The mighty Lowlight have released their first single, “Samantha,” with new...
MUSIC
DJBooth

Bella Shmurda, Doe Boy & Nija: Best Songs of the Week

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, scroll to the bottom or click here. Voice of the streets Bella Shmurda was one of...
MUSIC
southeastiowaunion.com

A day of song and dance

Mt. Pleasant High School to host 28th Annual Show Choir Invitational on Saturday. The Mt. Pleasant High School gym will transform to a big production theater on Saturday as MPHS hosts its 28th Annual Show Choir Invitational. Performers from 18 different schools will take the stage at the all-day event.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Send your love in a song

For a few decades, the Nor’easters Barbershop Chorus of Mid Coast Maine has been delivering messages of love from Brunswick to Bristol for Valentine’s Day. This year on Monday, Feb. 14 the Chorus will again be divvied up into quartets to present singing valentines. These valentines include two...
BOOTHBAY, ME
1230kfjb.com

Finish A Love Song

KFJB has teamed up with Lillie Mae Chocolates just in time for Valentine’s Day. Listen to Kyle Martin in the morning all week (2/7-2/11)… he’ll sing a line from a famous love song – If the caller correctly sings the next line they’ll win a box of chocolates from Lillie Mae Chocolates on 13th Street in Marshalltown.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Georgetown Voice

The Weekly List: Infectious songs for a pandemic anniversary

As we approach the two-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m not quite sure how to feel. We’ve made a lot of progress (yay to being on campus!), but in a lot of ways it feels like we’re still back in the anxious early days of this apocalyptic reality. These songs represent my full spectrum of emotions, ranging from hopeful to enraged. A lot of them even evoke some nostalgia for those first few months of quarantine, now that we’ve entered a new version of pandemic-life.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gamespot

The Song Out of Space

Sign In to follow. Follow The Song Out of Space, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Stream Kendra Morris’ retro psychedelic soul song “Nine Lives,” see her in NYC this week

Kendra Morris is gearing up to release her new album Nine Lives on February 18 via Karma Chief/Colemine Records (pre-order), and having recently released lead single "Penny Pincher," we're now premiering the title track and its video. Compared to the stripped-back balladry of "Penny Pincher," "Nine Lives" is more heavily layered and hearkens back to late '60s / early '70s psychedelic soul with its staccato pianos and sweeping arrangements. Its nostalgic video also looks straight out of that same era, and here's what Kendra tells us about it:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: Teethe — “Tag”

Do Yourself A Favor And Take A Breather. Today’s Track Is A Tender Slow Song That Serves As A Perfect Soundtrack For Some Peace Of Mind. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
DALLAS, TX

