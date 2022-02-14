Song Of The Week

Few have changed music the way Prince did. Not only did he thrill and challenge popular culture with his androgynous, seductive persona, but he transformed music genres. The singer/songwriter released his first album, For You (1978), when he was only 19 years old and quickly became recognized for his high-pitched shrieks and distinct falsetto. After his debut album, Prince went on to release 38 more albums during his lifetime. Each album brilliantly reinvented pop music in its relationship with R&B, funk, soul, and rock music. Prince was also a multi-instrumentalist and often played the majority of the instruments on his records.

