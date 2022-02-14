ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

OIRA reviewed 26 significant rules in January

By Molly Byrne
 2 days ago
The White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) reviewed 26 significant regulatory actions in January 2022 issued by federal agencies. OIRA approved two of these rules with no changes and approved the intent of 22 rules while recommending changes to their content. Two rules were withdrawn from the review process by the issuing agencies.

OIRA reviewed 132 significant regulatory actions in January 2021, 32 significant regulatory actions in January 2020, 17 significant regulatory actions in January 2019, 20 significant regulatory actions in January 2018, and 87 significant regulatory actions in January 2017.

OIRA has reviewed a total of 26 significant rules in 2022. The agency reviewed a total of 502 significant rules in 2021, 676 significant rules in 2020, 475 significant rules in 2019, 355 significant rules in 2018, and 237 significant rules in 2017.

OIRA’s website listed 83 regulatory actions under review as of Feb. 1, 2022

​​OIRA is responsible for reviewing and coordinating what it deems to be all significant regulatory actions made by federal agencies, with the exception of independent federal agencies. Significant regulatory actions include agency rules that have had or may have a large impact on the economy, environment, public health, or state and local governments and communities. These regulatory actions may also conflict with other regulations or with the priorities of the president.

#Economy#Oira
