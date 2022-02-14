ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State at Kansas: How to watch, odds, predictions from ESPN, KenPom

By Tyler Mansfield about 9 hours
No. 6 ranked Kansas plays on its home court inside Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night in a Big 12 matchup against Oklahoma State. Ahead of the game, which will be broadcast live on ESPN, predictions and betting odds – including KenPom analytics – are rolling in.

How to watch Oklahoma State at Kansas

Tip-off: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas

Channel: ESPN

Vegas odds

Kansas is a 10.5-point favorite over Oklahoma State, according to Vega Insider. The over-under is set at 143.5 points.

ESPN BPI prediction

Predicted winner: Kansas

Predicted point differential: 12.6

Win probability (for Kansas): 86.8%

Matchup quality: 79.8

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a tool that measures team strength and uses that to predict outcomes of future performances. ESPN’s BPI has Oklahoma State at Kansas as the fourth-highest-rated game on Monday’s slate in terms of matchup quality.

KenPom prediction

Predicted final score: Kansas 78, Oklahoma State 66

Win probability (for Kansas): 85%

KenPom is another tool that provides advanced analysis across college basketball. Like ESPN, KenPom projects that Kansas comes away with a victory over Oklahoma State.

Kansas has struggled as of late

Although it has just four losses and is ranked No. 6 in the country, Kansas hasn’t been the sharpest team as of late. The Jayhawks suffered an 80-62 loss to Kentucky back on Jan. 29, and then most recently lost 79-76 to Texas last Monday.

Kansas bounced back from its loss to Texas with a narrow 71-69 win against Oklahoma on Saturday in a game in which it trailed at halftime and had to battle until the very end to win. Jalen Wilson led the way for the Jayhawks with 22 points and nine rebounds, while Christian Braun added 18 points and eight rebounds.

Oklahoma State comes in sitting at .500 on the year

Oklahoma State has significantly struggled throughout the 2021-22 season, as the Cowboys are just 12-12 overall – sitting directly at .500 coming into a road contest at No. 6 Kansas. Oklahoma State has lost five of its last seven games, but makes the trip to Lawrence fresh off a 81-58 blowout victory over West Virginia on Saturday.

Moussa Cisse and Avery Anderson III both scored 18 points to lead the way for the Cowboys, while Bryce Thompson added 13 points. Oklahoma State shot 48.1% from the field and won the rebounding battle 48-24.

#Espn#Oklahoma State#Vega Insider#Espn Bpi#Jayhawks#Cowboys
