Charleston, WV

Temporary judge named for Barbour & Taylor counties

By Aaron Williams
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Earlier this month, Justice Evan Jenkins resigned from the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.

The court quickly appointed 19th Circuit(Barbour & Taylor counties) Judge Alan Moats to fill the vacancy left by Jenkins departure.

Now the Supreme Court has appointed Senior Status Judge Russell Clawges to handle Judge Moats cases in the 19th Circuit.

Clawges served more than 20 years on the bench in the 17th Circuit(Monongalia County), before announcing his retirement in 2018 .

The order from Chief Justice John Hutchinson takes affect immediately.

