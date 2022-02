Fans of the timeless artwork from Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh can head to the Del Mar Fairgrounds for an exhibit dedicated to the world-famous artist for a limited time. At “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” visitors will be able to truly immerse get lost in the romantic swirls and waves of Van Gogh’s most iconic pieces. Projections comprised of more than 4 trillion content pixels will display his artwork on the walls and floors throughout the exhibit so art aficionados can step into the colorful worlds of each piece.

