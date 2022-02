Two years of COVID-19 has taught most businesses that people are interested in online service and are comfortable making many of their transactions from their couches. But consumers are not interested in financial service website content. Those are the findings from Contentsquare’s “The Fate of Finance” report, which shows that nearly half (47%) of visitors to financial service websites leave after seeing only one page of content. Also, more than a third (39%) of customer-facing content goes unseen. People who are using mobile devices are even less interested with 51% of them only visiting one page of content.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO