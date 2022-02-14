City of Duncanville Weekly Update: February 11, 2022

Well folks, early voting in the Texas primary election has already begun and will continue through February 25. March 1st is Primary Election Day, at which time we’ll find out who the voters have selected, in the Republic and Democrat races, to be on the ballot in November. The 26th Congressional District nominees will be on the primary ballot on March 1st, with incumbent Republican Michael Burgess running for the nomination to his 11th term. Dr. Burgess, who has 4 opponents challenging him for the nomination, came over for an interview to tell voters about his accomplishments in office and why he’s running for another term.

