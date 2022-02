DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports possible storms and showers will arrive in North Texas late Wednesday along with a dryline and cold front. The center says strong to severe storms are possible, and will mainly hit north of I-20. Following some afternoon showers, storms are expected to form in the region Wednesday night, and NWS Fort Worth wants you to be prepared, stay alert and be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts overnight.

