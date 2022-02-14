ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dish with Daily Mail – Super Bowl LVI

By Tyler Manning
CW33 NewsFix
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (KDAF) — Daily Mail’s Alicia Quarles joined Morning After to talk about the latest in entertainment...

cw33.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Eminem
Person
Kanye
Person
Snoop Dogg
People

Mary J. Blige Has Rihanna to Thank for Her Super Bowl LVI Halftime Performance Look

The highly anticipated halftime show at Super Bowl LVI was a sight to behold, with no shortage of fun visual effects and major throwback music moments from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and the queen herself, Mary J. Blige. As soon as the 51-year-old star took the stage in her glittering cheetah-print ensemble and matching thigh-high boots, our attention was squarely focused on her megawatt energy and over-the-top glam. Turns out, her stunning look was created by makeup artist Porsche Cooper using all Fenty Beauty products — a warm gesture of support for Rihanna, if you ask us.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

NFL Speaks out Over Eminem's Kneeling Controversy at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Eminem kneeled during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show on Sunday night despite the NFL reportedly attempting him to stop the gesture. After the Super Bowl, the league reacted to Eminem's gesture and said it didn't attempt to stop the hip-hop star from taking a knee. "We watched all elements...
NFL
buzzfeednews.com

Julia Fox Said She “Wasn’t In Love” With Kanye West And Used Him For The Hustle Before Claiming He “Wanted” Her To Glamorize Their Relationship In The Press While Trying To Pursue Kim Kardashian

It turns out Valentine’s Day was a little ill-fated for some this year, as Julia Fox announced that her and Kanye West’s whirlwind relationship had come to an end. Rumors of a split began to surface last week after a source claimed things had “cooled off” between the pair, while eagle-eyed fans noticed Julia had quietly removed all traces of Kanye (who now legally goes by Ye) from her Instagram page.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#Dr Dre#Dallas#American Football#Kdaf#Daily Mail
Salon

How the NFL tried and failed to censor its hip-hop halftime performance

From nostalgic throwbacks to a high-energy set list, this year's goosebump-inducing Super Bowl halftime show lived up to its hype and delivered more than anticipated. But the biggest highlight was the star-studded lineup — Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem — who refused to heed guidelines about what they could or couldn't do on stage.
NFL
NME

50 Cent reacts to memes from his upside-down Super Bowl performance

50 Cent has reacted to the slew of memes that followed his surprise guest appearance during Sunday’s (February 13) Super Bowl Halftime Show. READ MORE: The biggest moments from the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022. The rapper’s segment of the star-studded performance saw him rapping ‘In Da Club’ while...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Eminem and Al Michaels enjoy spending time together at the Super Bowl

Eminem and Al Michaels were 2 of the most recognizable celebrities at the Super Bowl on Sunday, and they seemed to appreciate one another during a conversation. “The Rams are in their home stadium and you’re doing the game,” Eminem said. Replied Michaels, “You’re the best in show,...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim Shares Valentine’s Day Thirst Trap Rocking Savage X Fenty

Lil Kim wished her fans a “#HAPPYLOVEDAY,” blessing their Instagram feeds with a slideshow of photos wearing Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line. In three different poses, the rapper showed off her best angles in a neon mesh bodysuit. The Brooklyn-born rapper left celebrities and fans speechless...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Britney Spears Couldn't Get Enough Of Eminem's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Los Angeles, Ca – Like most Hip Hop fans, Britney Spears only wanted the West Coast rap celebration to go longer than the brief halftime stint during Super Bowl LVI. Sunday’s (February 13) entertaining showcase brought the inner-child out of the pop star as Eminem’s performance made her “feel 17 again.”
NFL
Cosmopolitan

Fans are all asking the same question about Kendall Jenner’s overlined lips

We’ve seen it before and now, we’re seeing it again: Kendall Jenner has once more overlined her lips – and we can’t get enough of it. Early last year the model divided the internet with her super defined lips, which was achieved by overdrawing with a lip pencil. Of course, her followers had a lot to say on the matter, but that didn't put Kenny off from doing it again.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy