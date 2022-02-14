Dish with Daily Mail – Super Bowl LVI

The highly anticipated halftime show at Super Bowl LVI was a sight to behold, with no shortage of fun visual effects and major throwback music moments from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and the queen herself, Mary J. Blige. As soon as the 51-year-old star took the stage in her glittering cheetah-print ensemble and matching thigh-high boots, our attention was squarely focused on her megawatt energy and over-the-top glam. Turns out, her stunning look was created by makeup artist Porsche Cooper using all Fenty Beauty products — a warm gesture of support for Rihanna, if you ask us.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO