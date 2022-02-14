ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

EU should consider sanctions on Bosnian Serbs if crisis worsens, document says

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union should consider sanctions on Bosnia’s autonomous Serb Republic (RS) and also withhold financial support if the Balkan country’s crisis continues to worsen, according to an internal EU document seen by Reuters. Bosnia has been going through its worst political crisis...

whbl.com

Comments / 0

Related
whbl.com

EU leaders to meet on Russia on Thursday – EU officials

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union leaders will meet to discuss the buildup of troops by Russia on the Ukrainian border on Thursday at 1130 GMT, EU officials said, not in reaction to any particular developments but to exchange views and update each other. The ad-hoc meeting will be held...
POLITICS
kisswtlz.com

EU ambassador says Russia-Ukraine crisis has unified Europe

European Union Ambassador to the U.S. Stavros Lambrinidis blamed Russia for the tensions with Ukraine, the European Union and the rest of the world, saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions have helped unify western powers. Although the European Union is prepared for a possible Russian invasion of its neighbor, the ambassador told CBS News that the continent is hopeful Putin will not move to war.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milorad Dodik
The Independent

UK sends more troops to Estonia amid Ukraine crisis

The UK is doubling its deployment of troops in Estonia and sending additional tanks and armoured fighting vehicles as the stand-off with Russia over Ukraine continues.The additional commitment of around 900 troops was agreed by defence secretary Ben Wallace at an emergency meeting of Nato defence ministers in Brussels to discuss the western response to aggression from Moscow.Under the banner of Operation Cabrit, some 900 British personnel have since 2016 been deployed on a rotating basis alongside Danish, French and Estonian forces in an exercise to provide an enhanced forward presence in the Baltic country, once part of...
MILITARY
whbl.com

Germany sees no reason for military presence in Mali if elections delayed

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany sees no reason to keep its troops in Mali if the country delays presidential and legislative elections by four to five years, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said in a statement on Tuesday. “If elections are postponed by four or five years there will be no...
POLITICS
NPR

German chancellor warns of far-reaching sanctions if Russia moves on Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Monday, pledging solidarity with that country amid fears of a Russian invasion. Speaking at a news conference with his counterpart, Scholz said Ukraine's sovereignty is non-negotiable, adding that he expects Russia to take clear steps to deescalate tensions.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bosnia And Herzegovina#Eu#Bosnian Serbs#Reuters#The European Union#Rs#Balkan
Reuters

NATO to consider new troops on southeastern flank amid Russian threat

BRUSSELS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - NATO defence ministers are expected this week to set in motion a plan that could establish four multinational battlegroups in southeastern Europe in response to Russia's military build-up in Ukraine, three diplomats said. Allied ministers meeting on Wednesday and Thursday will decide whether to order...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia could invade Ukraine at any moment - UK foreign minister Truss

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russia could invade Ukraine at any moment, British foreign minister Liz Truss said following a meeting of the government's crisis response committee (COBR). "Latest information suggests Russia could invade at any moment and we urge the Kremlin to deescalate. Our focus is on prioritising the...
POLITICS
Reuters

Scholz warns Russia of consequences if it invades Ukraine

BERLIN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Russia of "serious" economic and political consequences should it ramp up military aggression toward Ukraine, while adding that Germany and its allies were ready for dialogue with Moscow and wanted peace. With Russia holding military exercises in Belarus and the Black...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
go955.com

Bosnian Serb region to form parallel legal body; West warns of violations

SARAJEVO (Reuters) – Lawmakers in Bosnia’s autonomous Serb Republic (RS) voted on Thursday to form their own body that will choose judges and prosecutors, effectively pulling the region out of the state’s top judicial institution as part of their leaders’ separatist agenda. Western diplomats based with...
POLITICS
wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
industryglobalnews24.com

EU Commission Considering Sanctions Against Putin

The European Commission's President, Ursula von der Leyen has said that the EU has prepared a wide range of financial and economic sanctions against Russia and was even considering imposing sanctions against the inner circle of the Russian president Vladimir Putin. On Friday, she said that they were ready to...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S., EU urge Kosovo to honour local autonomy deal for Serb region

PRISTINA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - European Union and U.S. envoys urged Kosovo on Wednesday to implement a deal granting more autonomy to Serb-majority municipalities that was signed as part of a normalisation process between Pristina and Belgrade. Ethnic Albanian-majority Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 after a late 1990s...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Russia to respond soon to U.S. and NATO on security - report

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russia will respond "in the nearest future" to counterproposals on European security made by the United States and NATO, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his British counterpart Ben Wallace at a meeting in Moscow, the Interfax news agency reported. Moscow has demanded that Washington and...
POLITICS
BBC

Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK nationals told to leave Ukraine

British nationals in Ukraine are being told to leave the country now while commercial means are still available. The UK Foreign Office's warning came as the US said that Russia could invade "any day now" and told its own citizens to leave in the next 48 hours. Russia has denied...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy