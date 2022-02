Overview - Lamb takes on every movie genre under one roof that follows an Icelandic couple in their rural home who are blessed with the miracle of life. There has never been a movie about parenting, loss, grief, and happiness, quite like this movie. Vladimar Johannsson has knocked it out of the park. Unfortunately, the only place to purchase this 4K Disc is from A24's shop, which can be quite expensive. Its 2160p UHD with HDR looks great and the DTS-HD 5.1 audio mix sounds wonderful, but the extras are short, brief, and don't offer any insight into the film. FOR FANS ONLY, despite being one of the best films.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO