Martin Luther King

Noem stuck in ‘morass of propaganda’

By Feb 14, 2022
Brookings Register
 2 days ago

In the winter of 1947, Martin Luther King,...

brookingsregister.com

Black Enterprise

Black Parents Group Organizes Against Book Bans in Texas School District

The determined mothers of the Texas-based Round Rock Black Parents Association are speaking out against the multiple attempts of book bans in their kids’ schools. In Texas, a proposed state law seeks to remove the requirement to teach “the history of white supremacy, including but not limited to the institution of slavery, the eugenics movement, and the Ku Klux Klan, and the ways in which it is morally wrong,” according to The Texas Tribune. What began as a debate over critical race studies and books about the history of racist ideas in the United States has now led to an effort to ban books, including African American classics.
TEXAS STATE
Upworthy

Fed up students slam school district's ban on books about inequality: 'Stop the censorship'

Firing back at recently proposed bans on books about inequality, a group of high school students in Granbury, Texas, organized a public meeting to share their criticisms of the prohibition. During the meeting, several pupils highlighted why their school district's efforts to review and potentially ban hundreds of books from school libraries is problematic. Over the last year, school officials and parents have launched a crusade against texts focused on social inequality, depriving young people of their right to accurate knowledge regarding history and culture. Students are finally fighting back by demanding access to the books on proposed ban lists, MSNBC reports.
GRANBURY, TX
#Noem#Propaganda#Morehouse College
KELOLAND TV

Noem addresses issues with House Speaker

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Tensions are high between two of the most powerful politicians in Pierre. Gov. Noem had some strong words for House Speaker Spencer Gosch Thursday. The two are accusing each other of playing politics instead of looking out for the interests of the people of South Dakota.
PIERRE, SD
The Independent

School apologises for ‘poor judgement’ in book cancelling culture war

One of the schools at the centre of Virginia’s culture war has promised "appropriate action" for promoting books considered inappropriate for younger ages.The move came after Fairfax County Board of Supervisors tweeted an image from the Langley High School library showing a collection of books with the sign - “Stuff Some Adults Don’t Want You to Read”.The display included Gender Queer, Maus, V For Vendetta, Brave Face, and Roots of Racism, among others."Wrong on so many fronts," said board member Pat Herrity.This sign from Langley HS in Fairfax County. Wrong on so many fronts. pic.twitter.com/dAuA1qQMJf— Supervisor Pat Herrity (@PatHerrity)...
EDUCATION
newscenter1.tv

Gov. Noem to speak at CPAC 2022

PIERRE, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem is confirmed to speak at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida. CPAC 2022 is set to take place February 24-27 in Orlando. Gov. Noem will be joining speakers like former President Donald Trump, Senator Ted Cruz and Governor Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
Badger Herald

UW students participate in A Day Without Immigrants

University of Wisconsin students joined the national “Day Without Immigrants” protest Feb. 14, which asked immigrants and allies not to attend school or work or spend money at non-immigrant-owned businesses. UW student and organizer Stephanie Salgado said in an email statement to The Badger Herald she first heard...
COLLEGES
Fox News

Outrage mounts after schools across nation celebrate BLM's 'Week of Action'

Schools across the nation celebrated the Black Lives Matter "Week of Action," which has sparked fierce condemnation from concerned parents. "[I’m] very concerned that the Black Lives Matter political movement has trojan-horsed their way into Black History education at Webster Elementary," one California father wrote to members of the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District in an email obtained by Fox News. "BLM is a divisive and radical fringe group that includes anti-American, anti-Israel (OUR Jewish homeland and that of proud Jewish people), antisemetic and racist propaganda."
SANTA MONICA, CA
ktwb.com

Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Noem to speak at local GOP fundraiser

Tickets are sold out and there is a waitlist to see Kristi Noem in Jackson. The governor of South Dakota is the guest speaker Feb. 18 for the second annual Patriots Dinner hosted by the Teton County Republican Party. Gov. Mark Gordon and State Auditor Kristi Racines will also be...
JACKSON, WY
NBC News

Georgetown Law professor apologizes after criticism for calling a student a racial slur

A Georgetown University Law Center professor apologized after a video surfaced last week on Twitter showing him using a racial slur when calling on a student in class. Franz Werro was asking for comments from students during his lecture on Feb. 10 when he said, “OK, so any other surprise, or, what about you, Mr. Chinaman? Sorry to not catch your — maybe you can remind me of your name.”
COLLEGES
kelo.com

101.9 KELO-FM

