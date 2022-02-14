ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie, FL

FBI: Woman Disappears From Davie Under "Suspicious Circumstances"

By Erica Rodriguez
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cErRp_0eE6jXMU00

The FBI is asking for information about a Korean woman who when missing in Davie in what the agency is calling "suspicious circumstances."

Haneul Ho was last seen on December 20th and has ties to Maryland and New Jersey.

She is in this country studying.

The 22-year-old is known to drive a 2005, gray Toyota Corolla with a New Jersey license tag.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Mother and daughter who disappeared from family home five years ago found in North Carolina trailer raid

A mother and daughter who had been reported missing for five years were found on Tuesday following a joint effort between local law enforcement agencies in North Carolina, and the US Marshal Service. Amber Weber and her daughter, Miracle Smith, were first reported missing back in January 2017, although they hadn't officially been spotted since 4 December 2016. At the time, Miracle was just one-year-old, raising obvious concerns over the welfare of both mother and daughter. However, as Fox first reported, the pair were located on Tuesday in a trailer on Lemon lane in Bunnlevel. Local police indicate that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Davie, FL
State
Maryland State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Davie, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

Police Investigating Suspicious Death Of Woman Dropped Off At Bronx Hospital

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating the death of a woman who was dropped off at a Bronx hospital with unusual injection marks. It was at Jacobi Medical Center‘s emergency room, where police say 53-year-old Maxine Messam was taken overnight Tuesday unconscious and unresponsive. Police sources told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis the Connecticut woman had evidence of multiple injections in both buttocks. It’s not clear what substance, if any, was injected into her body. She was taken to the ER by two other women who sources say claimed they found her and said she was in need of medical assistance. When police arrived...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Korean
CBS Miami

Woman Knocked To The Ground In Fight Outside Davie Arcade

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Four people are being sought in connection to a fight in the parking lot of a Davie arcade store in which a woman was slammed to the ground. It started with a verbal fight between a group of people and the woman, who is seen on surveillance video recording it on her cell phone. Another woman knocks the phone out of her hand and then a man charged her, knocking her to the ground. Another man then picks up the woman’s phone and walks away. Anyone who can identify those involved is urged to call Davie police.
DAVIE, FL
KFVS12

Suspicious fire under investigation in Sikeston

More than $7 million has been awarded to seven western Kentucky counties to help communities with infrastructure needs. Major case squad disbanded; investigation continues in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. According to a release from the Major Case Squad, it disbanded around 3 p.m. on Thursday, February...
SIKESTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Local News

Coatesville police label woman’s death ‘suspicious’

COATESVILLE — Coatesville police are investigating the death of a woman, and they believe the cause of her death is suspicious. On Tuesday morning, Feb. 15, 2022, the City of Coatesville Police Department was dispatched to 215 E. Chestnut St. to investigate a suspicious death of a 59-year-old woman. Upon arrival, officers located Donna Louise Taney deceased on the floor of her bedroom.
COATESVILLE, PA
TheDailyBeast

Dad Posted Selfie With Kids One Hour Before Shooting Them in Murder-Suicide

A father who took to Facebook to post a selfie with his two young children fatally shot them less than an hour later before turning the gun on himself, Florida authorities have said. Humberto Christian Tovar Zapata, 41, uploaded the image of himself, his 12-year-old daughter, Baleria Tovar, and his 9-year-old son, Matias Tovar, at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday, according to Miami-Dade police. At 9:26 p.m., officers were called to respond to a Miami Lakes shooting reported outside an apartment complex. First responders to the scene found Zapata and the children already dead, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The suspect’s estranged wife, also the mother of the children, reportedly made the discovery of the bodies, located near a canal bank close to the apartment. Earlier that day, police said, she had argued with Zapata over the whereabouts of their children. Both she and Zapata’s mother told a local outlet that he had suffered from untreated mental illness. It was unclear whether the selfie Zapata shared had been taken just before the incident, or if the suspect had used an older image.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
CBS Miami

North Miami Beach Mom Charged After Young Son Found Alone In 7-Eleven

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A North Miami Beach woman was arrested after her five-year-old son was found wandering alone in a convenience store. According to North Miami Beach police, on Wednesday officers were sent to a 7-Eleven in the 15000 block of W Dixie Highway after they received a call about the boy. After speaking with him, the boy took the officers to where he and his mother, 29-year-old Shawaneky Galumette, live but no one was home. Since the apartment is in the Miami-Dade police department’s jurisdiction, they were contacted. The boy then took officers to a neighbor who called his mother. When Galumette arrived she was taken for questioning. She reportedly told investigators that she had left the boy alone for about two hours. Galumette was arrested and charged with one count of child neglect without bodily harm.
BOCANEWSNOW

Man Claims Violent Assault And Rape At Marriott, Sues

Plaintiff Says Police Found Him Unconscious And With Pants Down In West Palm Beach Marriott Parking Lot. CLAIM: Marriott Told Police It Has No Security Cameras In Parking Lot… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is suing Marriott International […] The article Man Claims Violent Assault And Rape At Marriott, Sues appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Body found at North Carolina plane crash site as family name four teen passengers among the eight feared dead

The US Coast Guard has recovered a body after a small plane carrying eight people crashed into the ocean off North Carolina’s Outer Banks as four of the passengers were named by family. Search and rescue efforts are still underway for the other passengers who were in the aircraft that was flying “erratically” before it dropped off the radar on Sunday. Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said they have identified the person whose body was recovered on Monday but refused to provide details. Meanwhile, relatives identified four of the passengers as teenage friends Kole McInnis, Daily Shepherd, Jake Taylor and...
ACCIDENTS
faithit

5-year-old Boy Rushes to Neighbor’s for Help: “My Mom is Dead in the Shower”

Neighbor, Jessica Penyoer told ABC15 that she didn’t expect the alerting news from the 5-year-old boy. Surprised to see him at that time of night, she first thought Salvatore’s dog had passed because he was speaking quickly and she misunderstood him. She also didn’t realize he was actually holding his infant sister; she told ABC15 that she thought he was holding a doll. But when she asked him more questions about what was going on, he told her, “My mom died in the shower. Can you take care of us?”
KIDS
New Pittsburgh Courier

Florida Teacher Drags 7-Year-Old Black Girl Off The Bus, Leaving Bruises [Watch]

A Florida mother is planning to sue her daughter’s school district after the 7-year-old –– who has special needs –– reported being bullied by a teacher. Witnesses confirmed that on September 29, 2021, an unidentified white teacher at the Airbase K-8 Center School in Homestead, pulled Amaria Clark off her school bus, dragging her down the steps, before falsely accused of stealing a cellphone in front of a crowd. The teacher grabbed Amaria so forcefully, it left marks on her arms, her mother, Adah Clark, told CBS 4 News.
HOMESTEAD, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy