This new study explores the utility and potential of noninvasive liquid biopsies as a method of early detection in lung cancer. Despite the known benefits of solid tumor biopsy in lung cancer and the approval and use of immune checkpoint inhibitors as immunotherapy against this cancer, there are drawbacks to each. These include spatial and temporal tumor heterogeneity and the ever-present potential for disease progression and adverse effects that include myocarditis and thyroiditis, respectively.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO