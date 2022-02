Amir Khan vs Kell Brook live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

A long-awaited grudge match between Amir Khan and Kell Brook finally takes place this weekend, as the rivals clash in Manchester Arena.

After years of antagonism between the Britons, they will headline against one another on Saturday night, with bad blood set to be spilled at long last.

Former light welterweight champion Khan (34-5, 21 knockouts) and ex-welterweight title holder Brook (39-3, 27 KOs) will meet in a catchweight bout, with the latter having said ahead of the fight : “The fans have been waiting too long, I’ve been waiting too long. I’m more than ready to show the world that I’m the best.

“After this fight, Amir will be a mere memory.”

Here’s all you need to know about the veterans’ fight.

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 19 February at Manchester Arena.

The main card is expected to begin at approximately 6pm GMT, with the ring walks for the main event expected at around 10pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The fight will air live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK at a cost of £19.95.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live.

Odds

Khan – 11/8

Brook – 4/7

Draw – 18/1

Via Betfair .

Full card

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook (catchweight –149lbs)

Natasha Jonas vs Chris Namus (WBO world super welterweight title)

Charlie Schofield vs Germaine Brown (English super middleweight title)

Bradley Rea vs Craig McCarthy (middleweight)

Frazer Clarke vs TBA (heavyweight)

Viddal Riley vs Willbeforce Shihepo (cruiserweight)

Adam Azim vs Jordan Ellison (lightweight)

Hassan Azim vs MJ Hall (welterweight)

Abdul Khan vs Ricky Starkey (lightweight)

Ibrahim Nadim vs Taka Bembere (super featherweight)