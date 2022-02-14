ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empath, "Visitor"

Cover picture for the articleThe cover of Empath’s new album, Visitor, shows two open doors in a deserted house; one reveals an empty closet, the other leads down a long hall. This vacant space, devoid of people, offers a clue to the album’s songs, which are filled with secret snippets of overheard sound and weave...

American Songwriter

The Top 10 Prince Songs

Few have changed music the way Prince did. Not only did he thrill and challenge popular culture with his androgynous, seductive persona, but he transformed music genres. The singer/songwriter released his first album, For You (1978), when he was only 19 years old and quickly became recognized for his high-pitched shrieks and distinct falsetto. After his debut album, Prince went on to release 38 more albums during his lifetime. Each album brilliantly reinvented pop music in its relationship with R&B, funk, soul, and rock music. Prince was also a multi-instrumentalist and often played the majority of the instruments on his records.
Mercury

Bruce Dickinson plays the Fillmore, plus six new album releases [Seven in Seven]

Welcome to Seven in Seven, where we typically take a look at shows coming to the region over the next week. And while venue doors are slowly opening again, due to the current pandemic they aren’t quite there yet. That doesn’t mean the music stops, and new releases are coming out weekly from artists you know and love and some waiting to be discovered. Each week we’ll be looking at some of the best hitting shelves and streaming services and a can’t miss show in the region.
Paste Magazine

Empath Clean Up Their Noise Pop (But Not Too Much) on Visitor

On their new album Visitor, the Philly noise-pop band Empath make the leap from homemade, self-recorded music to making a record with a real producer in a real studio. It’s a tricky maneuver for any small-but-getting-bigger band, but especially for one like Empath, a quartet with rock-solid DIY cred whose last album—2019’s Active Listening: Night on Earth—offers an endlessly charming blend of lo-fi fuzz, warped synths, punk spirit and pretty melodies. It doesn’t sound fussed over, by any means, but it does seem like a precarious sonic balance, where a significant tweak to the formula could throw off the group’s uncommon alchemy.
The FADER

Empath explore the intersection of fantasy and reality on “Elvis Comeback Special”

Empath have always dealt in dissonance — both in the literal, harmonic meaning and in a more abstract, aural sense. Their new single, “Elvis Comeback Special,” is built on the jarring juxtaposition of Garrett Koloski’s fast, frenzied drumming and Catherine Elicson’s drifting, languorous vocals. The new track follows “Born 100 Times,” “Diamond Eyelids,” and “Passing Stranger” as the fourth and final single from Visitor, dropping this Friday, February 11, on Fat Possum Records.
Amadhia

A Guide to Alvin Lucier

Alvin Lucier, who died December 1st, 2021, at the age of 90, was a giant of experimental music. His insights into sound—how it’s produced, controlled, and experienced, and what that all might mean—were not just conceptually and intellectually profound, but beautiful and magical to experience. As a thinker who demonstrated his ideas, he was more like Albert Einstein than any of his musical peers, able to see ubiquitous experiences from perspectives so new and so different that they challenged existing language while striking the intuition as something exactly right and absolutely perfect.
Amadhia

Tomato Flower, “Gold Arc”

The debut project by Baltimore’s Tomato Flower might be a brief transmission, barely eclipsing 10 minutes over six tracks, but it’s more than just an EP. Described by drummer Mike Alfieri as a vision of a “sustainable paradise,” Gold Arc acts as both manifesto and speculative fiction: verdant world-building via psychedelic rock.
Amadhia

“Healthy Men” is an Unsung Classic of Dreamy Post-Punk

When Riverside, California residents Sam Woodson and Rogers DeCoud founded No Paws in 2007, the duo aspired to write pop songs using the simplest setup available: a portable keyboard and a small drum kit. Videos of their earliest live sets, still available in glorious 240p, reveal a staunchly DIY ethos best suited for a pop-up park performance or sweaty basement show. Though played at hardcore punk’s pace and static volume, No Paws’s repertoire is imbued with a whimsical, childlike charm all its own, captured on their 2010 debut album Don’t Be Afraid of Where You Live. Woodson’s voice strains and cracks across 15 straight minutes of impassioned thrashing, warbly chords vying for space with thunderous crash cymbals.
Amadhia

LANNDS, ”lotus deluxe”

With lotus deluxe, the Florida-based duo of Rania Woodard and Brian Squillace land on an infectious, dreamy, synth-pop sound that is both authentic and expansive. Following a string of EPs, lotus deluxe reveals a new sense of self-assuredness in both the duo’s production and songwriting, showcasing a refreshing vulnerability and instrumental intricacy.
Amadhia

The Generous Experimentalism of Open Mouth Records

Guitarist Bill Nace spent 18 years of his life in Western Massachusetts. Although he moved to Philadelphia in 2017, not far from where he grew up (Mt. Laurel, New Jersey), he remains inextricably connected to that sprawling scene up north. His longest-lasting musical connections were forged in that region, whether his wild, improvised collaborations with drummer Chris Corsano or his most well-known project, Body/Head, with Kim Gordon. “I think one of the cool things about Western Mass is it doesn’t—and I don’t even know if it could—really do genre stuff,” he says. “Everyone’s doing their own weird version of something.”
shepherdexpress.com

Talisk 'Dawn' (Talisk Records)

Scotland in recent years has been the epicenter of Celtic traditional music being taken in many new and creative directions, from fresh takes on pure “trad” to the farthest reaches of 21st century music, all while retaining the essence of what makes it so beautiful. Glasgow folk trio Talisk is one of those bands whose youthful talent energizes the genre and places them at the forefront of the current wave of Celtic music.
NME

Various Artists – ‘Ocean Child: Songs Of Yoko Ono’ review: a fittingly unique tribute

The Bob Dylan of experimental pop (thanks to that idiosyncratic, Marmite sort of voice) has become a bonafide alt-rock icon since she collaborated with The Flaming Lips and Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore and Kim Gordon in the early ’10s. Hence Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard curating this covers celebration of the broad and under-appreciated scope of Yoko Ono’s songwriting, from bubblegum pop to fox-caught-on-fencepost and back again.
940wfaw.com

Quick Takes: CSN, The Beatles, America, Lindsey Buckingham, Steve Winwood, Billy Idol

Crosby, Stills, & Nash have joined forces to show solidarity to Neil Young and urge their labels to pull their collective music from the Spotify streaming service. A rare joint statement from the estranged trio reads: “We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast. While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.” (Press release)
ledger.news

Sutter Creek Theatre Amazing Shows

Achilles Wheel – Psychedelic rock, blues, and bluegrass. Saturday, February 5 at 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. $20 advance / $25 day of show. Tickets and video at the web site www.suttercreektheatre.com. Doors at 6 p.m. show at 7 p.m. Open seating, beer and wine available. Achilles Wheel is...
Guitar World Magazine

Mikaiah Lei: “I literally got to punch an amp. Nobody in the studio yelled at me”

Seven years is a long time – it’s the distance between the Beatles’ mop-topped debut and embattled swan song, and nearly twice as long as the span between Nirvana’s first and final albums. So, what happened in the seven years between L.A. indie rockers the Bots’ 2014 debut, Pink Palms, and their latest album, 2 Seater?
brooklynvegan.com

Empath announce spring tour

Philly band Empath have a new album, Visitor, due out later this month via Fat Possum, and they've announced some shows supporting it. They'll do a run of North American dates on the East Coast and Midwest in April, including stops in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Chicago, Montreal, Brooklyn, and Washington DC, and a hometown Philly album release show in March. They also have a couple of February shows supporting Sunflower Bean. See all dates below.
Pitchfork

Earthling

To imagine the Eddie Vedder of 1993 one day sharing a mic with Elton John is like imagining the Billy Corgan of 1994 eventually writing for Marianne Faithfull: not an improbability, a reimagining. But there they are, Elton and his piano, on a rollicking little number on Vedder’s Earthling called “Picture,” his voice as crinkled as a damp leather wallet. Amiable, tuneful, and inessential, “Picture” exemplifies the spirit of the Pearl Jam frontperson’s first non-soundtrack solo album since 2011: a suite of crunchy rockers intermingling with chamber pop, recorded with the help of Stevie Wonder here and Ringo Starr there, a space for musicians who, as a pandemic raged, still wanted to bro down, virtually or otherwise. Imagine Live From Eddie’s House, not Traveling Wilburys, Vol. 1.
NPR

Kurt Vile, 'Like Exploding Stones'

Listening to Kurt Vile's "Like Exploding Stones" — from his forthcoming album (watch my moves) — is like falling down the rabbit-hole. Through the song, you're treated to the surrealistic, psychedelic mind and sounds of his trippy universe. In the Sean Dunne-directed music video, we meet a guitar-wielding...
earmilk.com

The Dionysus Effect releases emotionally charged debut single "Stars"

New York based rock trio The Dionysus Effect just released their debut single "Stars"—an eruptive rock anthem filled with high energy, passion and the kaleidoscopic and heavy shades of romance. The band, which was formed during quarantine, is composed of Christoph Paul (vocals, bass), Sean Quinn Hanley (guitar), and Brett Petersen (drums) with the aim to bring back the spirited aesthetic and attitude of true rock music and its fans. Having tight chemistry and backgrounds, with Christoph and Brett both being professional authors, The Dionysus Effect's sound is reminiscent of 90s era rock mixed with the vivid storytelling and pop sensibility of today's music landscape.
