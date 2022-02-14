ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARRI Adds Selected Pre-Owned Lighting Products To Used Equipment Program

By Phil Kurz
tvtechnology.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUNICH, Germany—ARRI has expanded its Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) program, making selected pre-owned and refurbished lighting products available with a two-year warranty. “We are excited to add lighting products to the ARRI Approved Certified Pre-Owned program,” said Stephan Schenk, management director of ARRI Cine Technick and general manager...

