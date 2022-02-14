ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Vulva shaped doughnuts help York bakery go viral on Valentine’s Day

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

A bakery in York has gone viral on Valentine's Day with their vulva-shaped doughnuts .

Doe Bakehouse’s new "Vulva-Nut" is a strawberry glazed doughnut that looks like a vagina, but with added sprinkles.

The tasty treats have been gaining a lot of attention on social media and even made an appearance on Channel 4 programme Steph’s Packed Lunch last month.

Ellis O’Brien, Assistant Manager of Doe Bakehouse, has explained where the idea came from and also spoke about the popularity behind the doughnuts.

Sign up to our newsletters .

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Heart-Shaped Ravioli Is Back At Costco For Valentine’s Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. You could go the obvious route and give your Valentine roses, a box of...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Bakery#Food Drink#Vulva Nut#Channel 4
SheKnows

Start Valentine’s Day on a Good Note With Martha Stewart’s Adorable Mini-Heart Shaped Waffles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Make Valentine’s Day a picturesque fairytale with the help of Martha Stewart and these super-cute waffles! On Feb 5, Stewart posted a photo that screams Valentine’s Day with the caption, “These little waffles hide a tasty secret: They’re actually pockets made from store-bought puff pastry (no need to bust out a bowl or plug in the mixer) that are stuffed with chocolate-hazelnut spread. You can fill them with chopped fruit, peanut butter, or dulce de leche if you prefer. Whip up...
FOOD & DRINKS
romper.com

Heart-Shaped Valentine’s Day Dessert Inspiration

Cards are nice, flowers are pretty, but a heart-shaped dessert is the sweetest way to share the love on Valentine’s Day. From donuts and fudge to cookies and cakes, let these heart-shaped treats inspire you ahead of the loveliest day of the year.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
brandeating.com

Heart-Shaped Trays Return to Chick-fil-A for Valentine's Day 2022

Heart-Shaped Trays of various menu items are back at Chick-fil-A ahead of Valentine's Day 2022. Available for a limited time at participating locations, while supplies last, Chick-fil-A's Heart-Shaped Trays come in several varieties, including:. - 30 Chick-fil-A Nuggets. - 10 Chick-n-Minis (during breakfast hours only) - 12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie...
RESTAURANTS
papermag.com

Soko Wants to Help LGBTQ+ Single Parents Go on Valentine's Day Dates

Soko is partnering up with Hinge for the good of LGBTQ+ single parents everywhere. It goes without saying that parenting is a pretty stressful job, especially when you're doing it solo. In fact, Hinge itself has found that 73% of LGBTQ+ parents on the app find it difficult to date, thanks to their busy schedules. Just take it from Soko who explained that "sometimes, I get lost in that world where I’m ‘just’ being a mom non-stop."
SOCIETY
NBC Miami

Krispy Kreme Reveals Four New Doughnuts For Valentine's Day

There’s not a whole lot to be excited about lately, and that makes looking forward to Valentine’s Day feel extra important. What better time to take a break from stress and worry, and just celebrate love?. Krispy Kreme will be doing its part to celebrate love beginning January...
RESTAURANTS
Cosmopolitan

TBH, Your Valentine’s Day Is Incomplete Without a Heart-Shaped Pizza

Honestly, if there’s one thing that’ll bring a smile to anyone’s face this Valentine’s Day—whether you’re ridin’ solo or cuffed up—is a freakin’ adorable heart-shaped pizza. And let’s be real here: Do you really wanna put together a whole fancy, super-romantic meal with your own bare hands? That means cooking up multiple courses—which could take legit hours—and risking it tasting mediocre (unless you’re a chef, in which case never mind, I’m jelly). Or would you want to drop hella cash money on a dinner that might not satisfy your appetite? Yeah, I’m gonna say you’d rather do neither. If you’re reading this and thinking, Yup, she’s right, then, well, you’re gonna appreciate that I’ve gathered some of the best heart-shaped pizzas you can order for your V-Day festivities.
RESTAURANTS
bakemag.com

Here’s Johnny’s Doughnuts…Valentine’s specials

Johnny’s Doughnuts, with multiple locations in northern California, is putting a twist on their cult-classic flavors this Valentine's Day, now topped with Valentine's Day themed sprinkles and glazes. Decorated doughnuts are available in-store starting Feb. 9 through Feb. 14. Specials include a heart-shaped Bismark filled with vanilla Pastry Cream,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Valentine’s Day Pop Up Shop at Provisions Bakery & Deli

Visit Provisions Bakery & Deli on Monday, February 14 from 10-2 p.m. to shop for flowers and wine for anyone you love! Select from bouquets and arrangements made with bright and beautiful American-grown flowers. Shop in-person or pre-order by clicking here and stop in to pick up. Learn more or...
FOOD & DRINKS
coastalbreezenews.com

Heart Shaped Plants to Celebrate LOVE for Valentine’s Day

The HEART has always been the most recognizable and famous symbol of Valentine’s Day. On February 14th millions of people will be sending their loved ones their symbol of love and affection with red or pink heart shaped cards, candies or heart shaped accessories. Finding that perfect Valentine’s Day...
GARDENING
thebeet.com

Heart-Shaped Vegan Cinnamon Rolls, the Perfect Valentine’s Day Breakfast

These cinnamon rolls are soft, fluffy, and moist, loaded with a delicious sweet cinnamon filling. They are also cheap and easy to make, requiring only a handful of pantry staples. Though homemade cinnamon rolls take a little extra time to make, they are totally worth every second, because they are...
RECIPES
The Independent

The Independent

505K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy