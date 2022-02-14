‘The Wedding Veil Unveiled’ Review: Our Jaded Hearts Fell Inlove With Love

Sweet Magnolias 2×10 “If Thou Wilt, Remember” is a mostly frustrating end to a really solid season. The last few seconds of the episode see Cal losing his head with very little provocation in a scene that ends up being about 1000 times dramatic than it needed to be, and Ryan Wingate propose to Helen, absolutely out of nowhere, as if we — or her — needed him at this point. And we, of course, get no answers for that, for Mary Vaugh, or for the forgotten Ty and Annie setup from Season 1, because …eh …it’s not time yet?

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO