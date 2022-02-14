‘The Wedding Veil Unveiled’ Review: Our Jaded Hearts Fell Inlove With Love

Tracy and Nick work together to save an original draft of The New Colossus and she agrees to help with his restaurant. As they grow closer, Tracy gets cold feet. The Wedding Veil Legacy is the third installment in The Wedding Veil trilogy. Like the two previous installments, this Hallmark original romance television movie is directed by Terry Ingram. Throughout his career, Ingram has directed over 20 Hallmark original movies including Deliver by Christmas, Winter in Vail, Time for You to Come Home for Christmas, The Mistletoe Secret, Just Add Romance, Valentine in the Vineyard, All of My Heart: The Wedding, Christmas She Wrote, and Don’t Go Breaking My Heart. Startattle.com – The Wedding Veil Legacy 2022.
