Sectional Championship Swim Meet – February 12, 2022 – University of Akron. As the Lady Bears enter the Championship season, 22 of our swimmers represented the school at the 2022 Northeast Division 1 Sectional held at the University of Akron. In order to advance to the next meet (Districts), swimmers need to have qualified overall in the NE Ohio District, comprised of 3 total Sections, in the top 30 (Boys) or top 40 (Girls) to compete. Relays need to be in the top 20 of the District to qualify. We had 11 athletes qualify for the meet and 4 relays! There were lifetime best times all across the board.

AKRON, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO