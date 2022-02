If you’re one of the millions playing Lost Ark, you probably want to know more about Mokoko Seeds. Like most free-to-play MMORPGs these days, Lost Ark is overflowing will collectibles and currencies — Mokoko Seeds are both. These pear-shaped curiosities are all over zones in Lost Ark, and there are 1202 in total. So collecting all of them takes time, especially with many being carefully hidden away. So keep an eye peeled, or simply visit the Papunika’s interactive world map that lists where every Mokoko Seed is throughout the many zones in Lost Ark.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO