Search begins for Iowa’s Best Burger

(Des Moines) Iowa’s beef producers are asking their fellow Iowans to help find Iowa’s Best Burger in 2022. In this year’s quest, the Iowa Beef Industry Council (IBIC) and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association (ICA) are encouraging you to nominate your favorite burger, whether it’s gourmet or down-home style.

This is the thirteenth year the two groups are holding the annual Iowa’s Best Burger contest, which officially kicks off on February 14, 2022. During the first phase of the contest, Iowans are encouraged to nominate their favorite burger before March 14, 2022.

To qualify to be named Iowa’s Best Burger, the burger must be a 100% real beef patty and served on a bun or bread product. The more nominations a restaurant receives, the better the chances are for that burger to make it on the “Top Ten” list announced March 18 on WHO Radio’s “The Big Show”. Finalists will receive a certificate and be eligible for the secret taste-test of contest judges. The 2022 Best Burger in Iowa will be announced on May 2, 2022, with the kick-off of May Beef Month in Iowa.

Details about the contest, rules, and the voting form are available on the Iowa Beef Industry Council website, www.iabeef.org. Burger lovers can also find a link to the online nomination form at the Iowa Beef Council Facebook page; or by texting BEEF to (515) 337-8924. Photos of your favorite burger can be shared socially using #IABestBurger. The nomination period will close at 5 p.m. on March 14, 2022.