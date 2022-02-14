Uncharted’s Nathan Drake & Chloe Frazer Are Joining Fortnite

With director Ruben Fleischer’s Uncharted movie arriving in theaters on February 18, I recently spoke to Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg about making the adaptation of the popular video game franchise. During the fun conversation, they talked about why it’s taken so long to get the movie made, what it was like filming the massive cargo plane action scene, what they’re excited for fans of the game to see in the film, and if working with Wahlberg means Holland gets a Wahlburgers gift card for life. In addition, they revealed what someone should watch if they’ve never seen anything they’ve done before, and Holland talks about how much he loves Lone Survivor and how he listens to some of the soundtrack if he needs to get emotional in a scene.

