The United States Constitution is a long-winded, verbose document that gives anyone working in law a headache. So you probably didn’t know it got 58 words longer last Thursday. I most certainly didn’t. Those 58 words are “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.” The Equal Rights Amendment has finally gone into force.

LAW ・ 14 DAYS AGO