Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Most Wanted Suspect Arrested, Accused Of Murder

By David Prock
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
Tulsa's "Most Wanted" suspect has been arrested in connection to a January homicide, says Tulsa Police.

Investigators say 25-year-old Dillon Wilson is accused of shooting and killing Jamitric Landrum at the Sandy Park Apartments near Charles Page Boulevard and 65th West Avenue on January 19. Wilson was arrested over the weekend in Seminole and has been brought back to Tulsa.

Tulsa Police say that due to Wilson's Native American status, this is now a federal case, and Wilson is facing federal charges in the murder.

