Adjustable Position Chair Designs

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'Switch2' chair has been designed by Nicholas Fiedler of the Muthesius Art Academy in Kiel, Germany as part of his Bachelor's thesis that is intended...

www.trendhunter.com

TrendHunter.com

Campsite-Ready EDC Knives

The Kershaw Federalist Knife is an everyday carry (EDC) accessory for adventurers and professionals alike in need of a way to maintain their lifestyle or campsite without having to opt for larger alternatives. The knife is build with a steel frame along with a liner covered in green canvas Micarta scales that have been decorated with a pivot cap design. The handle hides a 3.25-inch clip point blade within that is achieved using CPM 154 steel before being stonewashed for a matte appearance.
TrendHunter.com

Upholstery-Free Lounge Chairs

Massproductions created an upholstery-free lounge chair made from laminated wood. Dubbed the 4PM Chaise Longue, consumers can choose between two types of laminated wood, including a warm-toned Douglas fir and a darker merlot cherry wood. The 4PM combines curves and flat elements to optimize its comfort despite the lack of...
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Phygital-Focused Design Studios

Designer and entrepreneur Edison Chen has announced the launch of his newest project dubbed '2426C,' a unique platform dedicated to creating WEB3 products. According to Chen, the platform aims to bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds. To launch the new platform, Chen has also released 2426C’s first...
DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Venice-Honoring Table Designs

The Leaf Table Venezia table has been designed by Italian designer brand VGnewtrend as a furniture piece that pays homage to Venice by utilizing unexpected materials for a naturalistic design. The table is constructed with a tabletop achieved with two layers of glass that sandwich thin slices of briccole wood that has been sourced from retired oak poles. These poles have been utilized in the Venetian Lagoon for hundreds of years and help to pay homage to the city.
DESIGN
#Furniture#Classroom#The Muthesius Art Academy
TrendHunter.com

Ergonomic 3D-Printed Shoe Designs

The Cryptide Sneaker has been designed by Stephan Henrich for Sintratec as a footwear solution that would provide wearers with an unexpectedly futuristic aesthetic that also doesn't hold back when it comes to ergonomics and comfort. The shoe is fully SLS 3D-printed and boasts a one-piece design that appears ready...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Classroom-Ready Drones

The CoDrone EDU programmable education drone is a piece of equipment for students and beginner hobbyists alike that will provide them with a way to learn the basics and become a pro in no time. The drone is rated for users aged 12 and up, and features a durable design that is also easy to fix and equipped with a total of seven sensors. The drone will allow users to code in both Blockly and Python to help them get started with the process or fine-tune their capabilities.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Inclusively Designed Camping Mats

Camping mats are often characterized by their one-size-fits-all design, so the EXPED Backpacking Line is intended to help change this with a number of styles that are all available in a full range of shapes and sizes. The collection of camping mats includes the Versa, the Ultra and the Dura, which are characterized by their multifaceted, lightweight and sturdy design, respectively. The mats each come in several options to choose from when it comes to length and width to ensure campers of all sizes can find the right one for their needs.
HOBBIES
yankodesign.com

Origami Mudguard uses a clever folding and rolling design to fit onto any bicycle frame

The Musguard Omni starts off as a roll of plastic, but unroll it and fold it along its crease lines, and it transforms from a flimsy plastic sheet to a stiff-yet-flexible mudguard that easily straps to your bike’s frame. If there was ever a practical use for Origami, this would be it. Maybe the James Webb telescope too, but definitely this as well!
BICYCLES
yankodesign.com

Top 10 WFH design trends of 2022

In 2020 our lives changed completely changed. The COVID-19 pandemic transformed what was considered the ‘norm’, and created new norms that molded the way we lived. One of these new norms was the work from home culture, and two years later, it has continued well into 2022. We’ve been working from our homes for a WHILE now, and although we have adapted to it and pretty much-reached pro status, it can still be quite a bore at times. I, for one, am always looking out for various ways to spice up my work-from-home routine. And I’ve found that adding new products, giving my home office a makeover, or looking for quirky designs to amp up my productivity really does help! Hence, here’s a collection of interesting, super functional, and productivity-enhancing designs that promise to be the best work from home investments of 2022. From a Logitech-inspired mouse designed to save your wrist to a multifunctional wall organizer with modular planters – these innovative WFH designs are what your home office truly needs!
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Origami-Inspired E-Scooters

E-mobility brand Stilride has unveiled the 'Stilride SUS1,' a sophisticated electric scooter inspired by origami, the Japanese art of folding paper. To develop the innovative new bike, the Swedish startup created its own process called StilFold, which utilizes robotic arms to fold pieces of recycled steel into a full-fledged bike chassis. Because of this unique technique, Stilride's production process requires significantly fewer elements, making this product notably more sustainable than other bikes on the market.
BICYCLES
californiahomedesign.com

Designer Crush: Sawyers Design

With a vast background in branding and graphic design for corporate Interior and Architecture firms, Kevin Sawyers of Sawyers Design has a keen understanding of scale, color and understanding a client’s goals. Over two decades ago, he decided to combine his education in design and vast experience with industry clients and open his own interior design firm. Now, Sawyers and his team are making an impact throughout the Bay Area with their vibrant projects that demonstrate his passion. Here, he shares more about how he started and who inspires his work.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Chewing Gum eSports Collaborations

The Australia-based organization 'Astralis Esports' has signed a two-year partnership with the chewing gum brand 'Stimorol.' With the campaign slogan "dare to shoot for the stars," the two companies have committed to hosting a variety of events from digital and physical experiences to exclusive content distribution ventures. One example of the upcoming physical experiences is the 'Astralis Nexus,' an upcoming gaming facility in Copenhagen, Denmark.
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Pocket-Sized Smartphone Stands

Smartphone mounts and stands are often associated with a stationary construction, but the Mophie Portable Magnetic Stand has been designed to change this with an aesthetic that is highly portable. The stand is characterized by its premium design that shows off MagSafe compatibility for use with the iPhone 12 or 13 to keep it securely in place using use. Users can completely customize the viewing angle of the stand thanks to two articulation points to help with customized functionality.
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Architecture-Inspired Menswear

South Korean fashion label XLIM has unveiled its newest collection titled 'EP.2'. The expansive new capsule sees the brand deliver a wide range of silhouettes while returning to its ongoing source of design inspiration: contemporary architecture. As a result, EP.2 is packed with neutral-toned garments boasting dynamic constructions, clean lines,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
yankodesign.com

Off-grid treehouse style villas make up this eco-resort that takes inspiration from Mobula Rays

Playa Viva is an ecoresort in Juluchuca, Mexico made up of off-grid treehouse-style villas with roofs shaped like the wings of Mobula Rays. The beauty of biophilic architecture is that nature provides the blueprint. In environments with dense foliage and rough terrain, integrating the natural landscape into the lay of the building helps define the floor plan’s parameters and the building’s structural shape. Immersing guests in nature, biophilic architecture artfully dissolves the barrier between the outdoors and interior spaces. Atelier Nomadic, a Rotterdam-based architecture firm that specializes in biophilic architecture, designed Playa Viva, an eco-resort village of treehouse-style villas that plants guests right on the surf of the Pacific Ocean in Juluchuca, Mexico.
VISUAL ART
homedit.com

A-Frame House Designs – For A Simple Yet Unforgettable Look

The A-frame house has a distinctive shape that is unmistakable. It is called an A-frame house because the roof, which covers the entire house, looks like the letter “A”. These homes have an aesthetically pleasing shape and are affordable to build. Further, it is popular among outdoor enthusiasts because there are low environmental footprint options like sustainable kit homes and prefab A-frame cabins. These are energy efficient and use sustainable materials.
INTERIOR DESIGN
lushome.com

Contemporary Floating Homes, Futuristic Architectural Designs, Green Living Ideas

Futuristic floating homes are impressive and creative. Floating house designs is available in many different styles. There are floating homes that resemble a classic style for living and water retreats for getaways that help reconnect with nature. In combination with comfort and functionality, contemporary design gives the projects a futuristic appearance, romantic vibe, and universal appeal.
INTERIOR DESIGN
luxurylaunches.com

Controlling this luxury-laden 90 feet yacht is as easy as scrolling through Instagram. The ‘smart’ yacht boasts a beach club, al fresco dining, and a floating staircase

We have seen so many luxurious superyachts it’s time to bring in a little change and focus our attention on a ‘smart’ yacht instead. The Horizon Yacht FD90 is a striking example of how technology can be more appealing than grandeur when applied correctly. The fantastic FD90 exhibits luxury and tech in equal measures and boasts a system that lets you control internal functions, just like in a smart home. FD90 stands for Full Displacement feature of the 90 footer vessel and is penned by Cor D. Rover Design. The highlight of FD90 is certainly its Jung automation system, which is usually seen in luxury homes and rarely in yachts.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

