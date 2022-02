The cost of getting a concealed pistol permit in South Dakota could drop significantly if a bill in the legislature is passed. Senate Bill 212, which was sponsored by the Committee on State Affairs at the request of Governor Kristi Noem, will have its first hearing on Monday. The bill would eliminate all fees incurred by applicants who want to get any of the three types of concealed pistol permits offered by the state. Currently, the state charges a fee of $10 for the regular permit, $40 for the Gold Card permit, and $50 for the Enhanced Permit.

