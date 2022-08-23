ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Social Security Timeline: When Should High-Earning Seniors Claim Benefits?

By Dawn Allcot
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JgvRH_0eE6Zalr00

Even if you’re a six-figure earner with additional retirement savings beyond Social Security, the federal benefits program could make up a significant portion of your retirement income. After all, you’ve contributed money to the fund for most of your working life. And this year, with the maximum earnings subject to Social Security tax rising to $147,000 (up from $142,000 last year), you’ll be paying more than ever into the fund.

Learn: All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
Social Security: Benefit Recipients Should Know About These Two Credits This Tax Season

If you’re trying to maximize your Social Security payouts as a high earner, when should you begin taking payouts?

First, it’s important to understand that continuing to work longer and collecting Social Security later won’t necessarily increase your benefit amount. Payments are based on the 35 years that you earned the most money. Therefore, if you’ve maximized your earning power and then decided to cut back to a position with fewer responsibilities and lower pay — or even took a part-time job as you approached full retirement — you aren’t increasing your Social Security payments by waiting to collect benefits .

The best way to maximize your Social Security benefits is to live a long life and start collecting as early as your full benefits are available, or when you reach full retirement age . Full retirement age varies depending on when you were born. For anyone born after 1960, full retirement age is 67 years old. For most people, it’s best to begin collecting Social Security benefits at age 67 or when they reach full retirement age. But there are a few other factors to consider.

Forbes writer Matt Dixon, CEO and financial planner at TruNorth Advisor, said, “If you live to a normal life expectancy, taking payments early is the best way to get all you can out of Social Security.” Dixon recommended checking your projected Social Security payments at SSA.gov as you plan for retirement. Then calculate your total retirement income based on Social Security plus IRA and 401(k) withdrawals, plus pensions and investment income.

When Social Security Runs Out: What the Program Will Look Like in 2035
See: 17 Tips To Live Comfortably Off Just a Social Security Check

Unlike your other retirement investments, if you don’t use your Social Security benefits, you will lose them . Therefore, Dixon said, it might make sense to spend your Social Security benefits first. Use your other retirement income as needed so you can enjoy your retirement. But remember, if you don’t use your other investment money, you can still pass it on to your heirs to give them a head start on securing their financial future or even donate it to a favorite charity to help others and keep your legacy alive after your death.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Social Security Timeline: When Should High-Earning Seniors Claim Benefits?

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Dixon
Washington Examiner

Stimulus payments 2022: Direct one-time refund checks worth up to $1,500 being sent now

Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive their one-time refund stimulus payments before the end of August, according to the state’s treasurer. Every Colorado resident who filed their taxes before June 30 is expected to receive a refund check of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers due to provision in the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
COLORADO STATE
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Retirement Income#Retirement Age#Retirement Savings#Wealth#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Social Security Timeline
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
JOE BIDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
CNBC

With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits

The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
AOL Corp

15 worst states to live on just a Social Security check

The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's sole source of income. Yet for many seniors, Social Security is exactly that, which won't cover the cost of living in some states.
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
184K+
Followers
13K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy