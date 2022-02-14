Sarasota County Sheriff Releases 2021 “Year In Review”

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL. – Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman today announced the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office 2021 Annual Report is available online.

This year’s publication is titled “Year in Review” and unlike past versions, is significantly shorter and consolidated to include a few agency-wide statistics and highlights from 2021.

The document includes a look at traffic operations, homeless outreach efforts, community partnerships, and demographics on sheriff’s office employee diversity.

A Year in Review also includes a letter from Sheriff Hoffman who notates several accomplishments from throughout 2021.

“The last year was challenging for many as we continued to navigate the pandemic,” said Sheriff Hoffman. “Despite the continued uncertainties across the country, in Sarasota County, we felt more connected than ever to the community we serve. In 2021, we launched two additional campaigns within our How We Serve series, hosted virtual career fairs, earned re-accreditation, and a new accreditation for our Drug Lab,” said Hoffman.

“We partnered with Sarasota County to halt the release of more than $4 million in fraudulent CARES Act monies and completed our 2021-2025 strategic plan. There is so much to be proud of in 2021, I hope this year’s report will give citizens a flavor for the great work our men and women are doing,” Hoffman concluded.

You can view the report below:

Printed copies will be available in the coming days at the agency’s headquarters located at 6010 Cattleridge Blvd., in Sarasota.

