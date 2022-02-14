ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD hits fresh lows under 1.1300 as US yields rebound sharply

By Matías Salord
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS dollar holds onto gains amid risk aversion and higher yields. Euro fails to recover ground, continues under pressure. EUR/USD heads for lowest close in two weeks. The EUR/USD printed a fresh weekly low under 1.1300 during the American session as the US dollar remained strong supported by risk aversion and...

