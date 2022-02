A cocker spaniel who has been dubbed the “loneliest dog” in London is searching for her forever home after becoming the longest-standing resident at Southridge Animal Centre, Potters Bar.Hattie has been at the shelter since August 2020. The RSPCA is appealing for a home for the two-year-old dog, whose previous owners struggled to cope with her energetic and active nature.Hattie was first brought to the shelter in August 2020 and was adopted in December that year, but was returned again.Cathie Ward, an animal care assistant who works at Southridge Animal Centre, told MyLondon that Hattie has “additional needs” that have...

PETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO