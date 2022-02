Today’s matchup between the Celtics and 76ers has just about everything a fan could ask for from a regular- season game. It pits two of the hottest teams in basketball that are clumped together in the standings and, quite simply, don’t like each other very much. Both rosters are retooled, and the intensity often seems to go up a notch when they get together. There’s only one thing missing: James Harden.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO